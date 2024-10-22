Silicon Metals Corp. Announces Mobilization of Field Crew for Phase 1 Exploration at Its 100% Owned Ptarmigan Silica Project and the Engagement of RCMA Capital for Marketing Services

Vancouver, October 22, 2024 - Silicon Metals Corp. (CSE: SI) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has mobilized a field crew for Phase 1 exploration at its 100% owned Ptarmigan Silica Project located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia, effective today.

The Ptarmigan Silica project is located within the Rocky Mountain Trench, on the western flank of the Rocky Mountains and is proximal to the Fraser River valley. The project lies approximately 130 km east of Prince George, B.C., and is transected by the Yellowhead Highway. Ptarmigan is comprised of two claims for a total area of 2280 hectares. The area is underlain predominantly by metasedimentary rocks of the Proterozoic to Lower Cambrian age Cariboo Group. Within the Cariboo Group, the Yanks Peak formation is mainly quartzite, and is the target horizon for this project.

The Phase 1 exploration program has now been planned which will include:

Detailed mapping

Detailed channel sampling

Potentially high resolution arial photo survey, and;

Preliminary metallurgical testing on initial samples recovered from the Phase 1 Work Program

Highlights from prior work which lead to Ptarmigan's recently filed 43-101:

Recent sampling (three samples) returned values of 98.68, 98.44 and 99.52% %SiO 2

The target Yank Peaks quartzite outcrops are in a series of distinctive parallel ridges with approximately 20-30 meters of relief, and;

Multiple parallel ridges with a total known strike in excess of 12km's are present

The Phase 1 exploration Work Program will include the above noted plans with an intention of determining the continuity and extent of the surface expression of the silica bearing ridges which will be used to guide the next phases of exploration work leading to a drill program. Additionally, the initial metallurgical testing is intended to guide development of a beneficiation process for the silica to cost effectively enhance the material grade and remove deleterious elements suitable for sale to global markets.

Silicon Metals Corp's Chief Executive Officer and Director Morgan Good, commented: "We are thrilled to have boots on the ground so quickly after acquiring a 100% ownership of the Ptarmigan Silica Project. The Hardline Exploration team, along with the technical expertise and guidance of our internal QP and project vendors at Cronin Capital, provide an excellent first step of exploration efforts while the Company launches its ground efforts. We anticipate field crews on site for approximately 2 weeks and will update the market in due course with feedback and news as it is received."

The Company has engaged Hardline Exploration Corp. out of Smithers, British Columbia, to manage and run the field work for Phase 1 at Ptarmigan. Hardline provides geological expertise and project management for the mineral exploration industry. They focus on a variety of projects from early stage to brownfields exploration and offer a full scope of exploration services and project management to effectively explore different projects. Being headquartered out of Smithers, their team is very well situated to build the necessary field teams and other required consultants to manage work programs, particularly in central and northern British Columbia very efficiently.

Lastly, the Company also announces the engagement of RCMA Capital Inc. to provide marketing services pursuant to a consulting services agreement commencing on the date hereof for a period of three months. In consideration for the services provided, the Company will pay RCMA a cash fee of $2,000 per month. The services will include helping the Company develop a corporate marketing strategy, general marketing, and public relations advisory services, developing and distributing marketing materials, making introductions to RCMA's network of investor contacts, newsletter writers and other similar providers, as well as assisting with various other public relations and investor outreach efforts. The services provided will be facilitated by way of affiliate publishers and digital venues such as programmatic digital marketing, social media marketing, radio advertising, email marketing, influencer outreach and placement of marketing content on public websites.

RCMA and the Company deal at arm's length. RCMA's main contact is Mr. Colin Robson, his information is as follows: email: colin@rcmacapital.com; telephone: 1-236-513-4776; address: Suite #301 220 Brew Street, Port Moody, British Columbia, V3H 0H6. RCMA is focused on public company communications mainly with direct contact and outreach aimed at broker dealers, investment banks, high-net-worth investors and more.

Qualified Person and Technical Report

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release. Mr. Hanson, P.Geo is independent of Silicon Metals Corp.

For further information on the Ptarmigan Silica project, please see the Company's technical report titled "Ptarmigan Silica Project Cariboo Mining Division NTS 093/H10 and 11 British Columbia, Canada NI 43-101 Technical Report" prepared on September 26, 2024 by Chris M. Healey, P. Geo Principal Geologist, Healex Consulting Ltd Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia Member, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration in western Canada, namely British Columbia. The Company holds an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Ptarmigan Silica Project located approximately 130km from Valemount, British Columbia, and currently has an Option to explore the Hedge Hog Project located 15km north of the town of Wells in the Caribou Mining Division of central British Columbia. Management and the board of directors of currently consists of Morgan Good (Chief Executive Officer and Director), Leighton Bocking (Director), Adrian Smith (director and Qualified Person) and Bennett Liu (Chief Financial Officer).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227392