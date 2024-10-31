KO Gold Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, October 31, 2024 - KO Gold Inc. (CSE: KOG) ("KO Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed James (Jim) Henning as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Henning is a Chartered Accountant and the founder and President of Corpfinance Advisors Inc. since 1984. Mr. Henning has expertise and experience in valuating businesses in a broad range of industries. He has assisted companies in financing, public offerings and restructuring. Areas of his expertise include retail cannabis, manufacturing, telecommunications, software, biomedical, oil and gas services, and renewable energy industries. Mr. Henning currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer for a number of TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange-listed companies.

The Company also advises that Mark McMurdie has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective October 31, 2024. The Company wishes to thank Mr. McMurdie for his numerous contributions to the Company, including excellent financial reporting and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About KO Gold Inc.

KO Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company listed on the CSE under the ticker symbol "KOG". The Company's strategy is to acquire and explore highly prospective gold properties within the Otago Gold District in New Zealand. KO Gold has nine 100%-owned prospecting and exploration permits within the Otago Gold District for a combined land package of 833 km2. The Company's Smylers Gold and Glenpark EPs are located adjacent to OceanaGold's Macraes Gold Mine and the Carrick EP hosts the historic Carrick Goldfield which holds promise as a significant gold deposit near Santana Minerals' Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project. KO Gold has spent over C$2.5M in exploration and drilling on its permits in the Otago Gold District over the past four years including reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling on its Smylers Gold EP.

KO Gold Inc.

Suite 802 - Sun Tower, 1550 Bedford Highway Bedford, Nova Scotia

B4A 1E6 Canada

