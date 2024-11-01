Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Nubian Grants Options

01.11.2024  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2024 - Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: NBR | OTCQB: NBRFF) ("Nubian" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,550,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of three years, to directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

ABOUT NUBIAN

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded precious metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Nubian's main project is the Esquilache Silver Project, an advanced stage silver project located in Peru's southern Cordillera Silver Belt. Nubian also holds gold projects in Australia (central Victoria and Tasmania) and Nevada through its significant stake in Athena Gold Corp., that owns the Excelsior Springs Gold Project.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Walter, Chief Executive Officer, Nubian Resources Ltd., at +1-416-389-5692 or martin@nubianr.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Nubian Resources Ltd.

Nubian Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1H6P7
CA67021Q1063
www.nubianr.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap