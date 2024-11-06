Amex Drills 134.36 g/t Au over 1.8 m to Expand the Central Polymetallic Zone and Reports High-Grade Intercepts from Multiple Gold Zones

Montreal, November 6, 2024 - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded the mineralized footprint of the Central Polymetallic Zone ("CPZ") (see number 9 in Figure 1 for location). The new high-grade intercept has the potential to extend the CPZ by 100 m beyond its currently defined area (see Figures 2-4). Additionally, recent drilling in the High Grade and Team Zones have intercepted mineralization outside of the Perron Project's disclosed resource (please see press release dated September 5, 2024) . This drilling was completed after the drillhole database cutoff on June 30, 2024 and the majority of intercepts fall outside of the modelled underground stopes and open pits (see Figures 5-7) meaning they have the potential to grow the existing resource. Finally, Amex has also successfully expanded the latest discovery on the Perron Project, the JT Zone. The mineralized dike of the JT Zone has now been defined to approximately 450 m of strike, with a thickness of 60 m, plunging to the east. The zone is located approximately 750 m to the north-northwest of the High Grade Zone ("HGZ") and approximately 600 m to northwest of the Team Zone. The same late diabase dike that cuts the HGZ can also be seen cutting the JT Zone (see Figure 8). The mineralized dike remains open to the east at depth (see Figure 9). For a full list of today's drill results and collar locations, please see Tables 1-5 below.

Since publishing the NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate at Perron, the Amex Exploration team has been optimizing the drilling plan to target expansion of the open pit and underground stope shapes identified in the resource. Numerous areas across the project have been outlined for expansion due to a lack of drilling. This process will be even further refined when the mine plan is in hand from the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), expected in the current quarter.

Amex currently has over 5,000 samples waiting for analysis across its range of lab partners but expects this backlog to begin decreasing over the coming weeks.

Drill Highlights Include:

Central Polymetallic Zone:

PE-24-801 returned 1.80 m of 134.36 g/t Au, including 0.50 m of 480.73 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~435 m

High Grade Zone:

PE-21-347W6 returned 9.60 m of 5.06 g/t Au, including 0.50 m of 69.62 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~1075 m

PE-24-797 returned 1.00 m of 20.40 g/t Au, including 0.50 m of 35.47 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~380 m

Team Zone:

PE-24-789 returned 0.60 m of 62.50 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~270 m

PE-24-683EXT returned 1.30 m of 24.62 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~590 m and 6.10 m of 3.35 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~649 m

PE-24-781 returned 0.60 m of 52.01 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~165 m

JT Zone:

PEX-24-235 returned 77.00 m of 0.84 g/t Au, including 22.10 m of 1.15 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~240 to 310 m

PEX-24-236 returned 63.20 m of 0.59 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~280 to 335 m

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, "This is a significant drill hole for the CPZ, which hadn't seen drilling for a number of years while other areas were being worked on. It demonstrates that there is high-grade gold to be found across the entire Perron Property. This drill hole also displays that while the CPZ primarily hosts broad, gold-rich polymetallic mineralization, it is also capable of producing focused stringers of sulfides with extreme amounts of native gold. By referring to Figure 5, it can be observed that there is a gap in drilling between today's intercept and the main CPZ body. The Amex team is excited to test if this extremely gold-rich stringer grows in size as it approaches its anticipated source."

Aaron Stone, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Amex Exploration added, "Today's visually spectacular intercept was a very exciting find for the team, I have personally never seen such an abundance of gold surrounding a sphalerite stringer. I too look forward to following up on the potential continuation of this extremely rich, previously unknown area of the CPZ. All of today's results did not make it into the resource estimate in addition to all other assays published after the June 30, 2024 MRE database cutoff, which included 30.85 g/t Au over 6.35 m from the release dated July 31, 2024. Therefore, results from this date onwards will also not be included in our upcoming PEA but show the potential to grow existing ounces at Perron."

Figure 1: Geological map of the Perron Project, showing each of the significant mineralized zones identified to date.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/229040_b739c9d324581bd0_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Geological map of the Central Beaupré Block, showing gold mineralization greater than 0.50 g/t Au, highlighting today's result from PE-24-801. Cross section A-B is displayed in Figure 3.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/229040_b739c9d324581bd0_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Geological cross section of the Central Beaupré Block, centered on drill hole PE-24-801, showing the different lithologies and mineralized zones intercepted by the hole.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/229040_b739c9d324581bd0_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Photos of visible gold from drill hole PE-24-801. High-grade mineralization is represented by a quartz-carbonate-sulfide vein with visible gold, hosted in a mafic intrusion. Abbreviation: VG - Visible Gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/229040_b739c9d324581bd0_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Geological map of the Eastern Gold Zone, showing gold mineralization greater than 0.50 g/t Au and the location of today's released holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/229040_b739c9d324581bd0_006full.jpg

Today's drill holes from the High Grade and Team Zones were planned in conjunction with resource geologists after the release of the Company's recently announced Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") in areas that were identified to expand upon the modelled mineralization envelopes. Even with the excellent density of drill holes in the upper portion of the HGZ, several areas were observed as not closed and remained open for growth in close proximity to the surface.

Since the combination of the 210 and E3 zones with the Team Zone (please see press release dated April 24, 2024), much drilling was planned to test the continuity of the system and continue expanding upon it. Today's results in the Team Zone are a progression of that work.

Figure 6: Longitudinal section of the High Grade Zone looking to the south with the location of today's released drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/229040_b739c9d324581bd0_007full.jpg

Figure 7: Photos of visible gold from the High-Grade Zone (PE-21-347W6) and the JT Zone (PEX-24-225). Mineralization is represented by gold bearing quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins with visible gold hosted in the aphanitic Beaupré rhyolite. Abbreviation: VG - Visible Gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/229040_b739c9d324581bd0_008full.jpg

In addition, the Company is continuing to investigate the structural significance of the JT dike, as well as other dikes of similar composition at Perron, on the emplacement of gold within the Beaupré Block. A chronology study has begun on these dikes to better understand their relationship with the gold-bearing lithologies of the Property. Results obtained from the thin section analysis completed on samples taken from the JT Dike have shown that free gold exists within the system. Samples were taken to study the gold's relationship with sulfides within the dike and gold grains were found to be free within the matrix and along the borders of sulfide grains rather than being trapped within the sulfides themselves (see Figures 10 and 11). This is a positive sign for the metallurgical recovery of the zone. Metallurgical test samples have been sent to SGS Laboratories in Quebec City and are pending.

Finally, Amex has begun working on trenching the JT Zone to expose the mineralized dike at surface. The goals of this work are to obtain more detailed structural information of the dike, observe its contacts and relationship with the Beaupré rhyolite and conduct channel sampling across the zone. See Figures 12 and 13 for the progress of the trench.

Mr. Trottier stated, "I am pleased to see the trench exposing the JT Dike at surface is progressing well and I believe the channel sampling and mapping program in the trench will unlock some important information. The zone has been expanded significantly in the last few months and remains open at depth. Multiple studies are ongoing as we continue to learn more and more about the zone and its potential structural significance for gold emplacement within the Beaupré Block."

Figure 8: Geological map of the JT Zone, showing gold mineralization greater than 0.50 g/t Au. Thick low-grade mineralization is hosted in a felsic to intermediate dike situated within the Beaupré Block. Some high-grade results can also be observed that are found within quartz veining hosted in the aphanitic rhyolite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/229040_b739c9d324581bd0_009full.jpg

Figure 9: Longitudinal section of the JT Zone looking to the south with the location of today's released drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/229040_b739c9d324581bd0_010full.jpg

Figure 10: Thin section image showing free gold grains found within the matrix of the JT Dike. Abbreviations: Au: Gold; Ep: Epidote; Fsp: Feldspar; Po: Pyrrhotite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/229040_b739c9d324581bd0_011full.jpg

Figure 11: Thin section image showing gold grains found along the borders of sulfide grains within the matrix of the JT Dike. Abbreviations: Au: Gold; Ap: Apatite; Fsp: Feldspar; Po: Pyrrhotite; Sp: Sphalerite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/229040_b739c9d324581bd0_012full.jpg

Figure 12: Drone captured image showing the progress of trenching work at the JT Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/229040_b739c9d324581bd0_013full.jpg

Figure 13: Photo taken at the trench of the JT Zone displaying the progress of work and the ongoing channel sampling program across the dike.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/229040_b739c9d324581bd0_014full.jpg

Table 1: Assay results from hole PE-24-801 located in the Central Polymetallic Zone area.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Vertical depth (m) Metal Factor* (g/t Au*m) Zone PE-24-801 17.00 17.50 0.50 2.78 0.30 ~10 1.39 Alizée Zone And 191.80 192.30 0.50 1.05 0.10 ~140 0.53 And 412.50 414.00 1.50 0.88 0.10 ~290 1.32 Eastern Grey Cat And 434.10 436.50 2.40 2.05 0.10 ~305 4.92 And 447.00 447.50 0.50 0.52 0.10 ~315 0.26 And 461.00 461.60 0.60 0.94 0.10 ~325 0.56 And 514.50 516.00 1.50 0.82 0.10 ~360 1.23 And 530.50 531.00 0.50 0.60 0.10 ~370 0.30 And 630.00 631.80 1.80 134.36 9.04 ~435 241.86 Central Polymetallic Zone Including 630.00 630.50 0.50 480.73 30.80 240.37 And 644.50 645.40 0.90 2.81 5.50 ~445 2.53 And 675.00 676.50 1.50 0.58 0.60 ~460 0.87 And 687.85 698.00 10.15 0.72 3.53 ~470 7.33 And 735.50 736.00 0.50 0.84 2.10 ~500 0.42 And 768.00 771.50 3.50 0.97 0.27 ~520 3.40

*Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by core length.

Table 2: Assay results from the High Grade Zone and Denise Zone.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) True Thickness (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) Vertical Depth (m) Metal Factor** (g/t Au * m) Zone PE-21-347W6 781.50 782.30 0.80 0.14 33.02 3.10 - - ~755 4.62 Upper HGZ And 1101.00 1117.50 16.50 15.53 0.61 2.41 0.08 0.04 ~1055 9.47 Donna Zone Including 1101.00 1103.50 2.50 2.35 0.87 0.26 0.02 0.01 2.04 Including 1113.00 1117.50 4.50 4.23 1.56 8.37 0.25 0.13 6.60 And 1123.50 1133.10 9.60 3.76 5.06 10.00 - - ~1075 19.03 Eastern HGZ Including 1124.50 1125.00 0.50 0.20 15.53 35.80 - - 3.11 Including 1132.60 1133.10 0.50 0.20 69.62 35.80 - - 13.92 And 1158.00 1162.35 4.35 2.05 0.62 0.16 - - ~1105 1.26 Denise And 1222.50 1224.00 1.50 0.74 2.07 0.10 - - ~1170 1.53 And 1234.50 1241.00 6.50 3.26 0.53 0.26 - - ~1180 1.71 And 1281.00 1309.45 28.45 14.99 0.50 0.24 - - ~1220 7.50 PE-24-796 81.40 82.50 1.10 0.41 3.09 0.10 - - ~60 1.27 Eastern HGZ PE-24-797 458.50 459.50 1.00 0.66 20.40 0.70 - - ~380 13.46 Eastern HGZ Including 458.50 459.00 0.50 0.33 35.47 0.90 - - 11.71

**Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by true thickness

Table 3: Assay results from the Team Zone

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Vertical depth (m) Metal Factor* (g/t Au*m) PE-24-683EXT 556.00 556.50 0.50 2.26 0.20 ~480 1.13 And 571.00 571.50 0.50 2.11 0.10 ~490 1.05 And 686.70 688.00 1.30 24.62 0.50 ~590 32.01 And 759.00 765.10 6.10 3.35 0.46 ~649 20.44 Including 759.00 760.00 1.00 2.20 0.40 2.20 Including 760.00 761.50 1.50 2.35 0.50 3.53 Including 761.50 762.70 1.20 10.49 1.20 12.59 Including 763.80 765.10 1.30 1.41 0.10 1.84 PE-24-685EXT 668.50 670.50 2.00 1.05 0.18 ~565 2.11 Including 668.50 670.00 1.50 1.16 0.20 1.74 Including 670.00 670.50 0.50 0.73 0.10 0.37 PE-24-778 62.70 63.40 0.70 1.17 0.10 ~55 0.82 And 153.00 154.50 1.50 1.30 0.10 ~130 1.95 And 241.50 250.50 9.00 0.56 0.12 ~200 5.00 Including 241.50 243.00 1.50 1.49 0.10 2.24 Including 247.50 249.00 1.50 1.08 0.20 1.62 And 361.50 363.00 1.50 1.77 0.10 ~300 2.66 And 424.50 426.00 1.50 2.65 1.20 ~350 3.97 PE-24-779 105.00 105.50 0.50 1.37 0.20 ~90 0.69 And 343.50 345.00 1.50 0.64 0.10 ~290 0.96 PE-24-781 26.15 27.00 0.85 1.97 0.20 ~25 1.68 And 75.00 76.00 1.00 0.52 0.10 ~65 0.52 And 86.50 87.50 1.00 2.35 0.60 ~75 2.35 And 182.50 184.00 1.50 0.92 0.10 ~155 1.39 And 191.90 192.50 0.60 52.01 2.30 ~165 31.21 PE-24-784 25.90 26.40 0.50 1.65 0.10 ~25 0.82 And 251.70 255.00 3.30 1.08 0.10 ~230 3.55 And 340.50 342.00 1.50 1.18 0.10 ~305 1.76 And 405.90 406.70 0.80 10.11 0.90 ~360 8.09 PE-24-785 307.50 308.00 0.50 0.70 0.10 ~275 0.35 And 421.15 421.65 0.50 6.89 1.80 ~375 3.45 PE-24-786 190.50 195.00 4.50 2.46 0.20 ~170 11.08 Including 190.50 192.00 1.50 6.79 0.30 10.19 And 235.50 237.00 1.50 0.53 0.10 ~210 0.79 And 471.00 471.50 0.50 4.42 0.10 ~420 2.21 And 531.00 533.80 2.80 0.73 0.19 ~475 2.03 Including 531.00 532.50 1.50 0.91 0.10 1.37 And 557.80 558.55 0.75 4.22 0.20 ~495 3.17 PE-24-787 174.00 174.50 0.50 1.98 0.30 ~160 0.99 And 264.00 265.50 1.50 0.68 0.20 ~240 1.02 PE-24-789 202.20 203.20 1.00 0.51 0.10 ~185 0.51 And 293.70 294.30 0.60 62.50 0.10 ~270 37.50 PE-24-790 103.50 104.00 0.50 0.61 0.10 ~90 0.31 And 287.40 288.00 0.60 5.35 0.10 ~250 3.21 And 546.00 547.50 1.50 1.02 0.10 ~480 1.53 PE-24-793 409.50 412.50 3.00 0.46 0.13 ~400 1.38 And 447.00 448.50 1.50 4.32 1.20 ~435 6.48 And 485.50 486.00 0.50 1.89 0.10 ~475 0.95 PE-24-794 402.00 405.00 3.00 0.64 0.15 ~355 1.92 Including 402.00 403.50 1.50 0.73 0.10 1.10 Including 403.50 405.00 1.50 0.55 0.20 0.83 And 619.00 619.50 0.50 0.67 0.10 ~540 0.33

*Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by core length (g/t Au *m)

Table 4: Assay results from the JT Zone at Perron.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) Vertical depth (m) Metal Factor* (g/t Au*m) PEX-24-225 287.50 288.00 0.50 6.17 0.30 - - ~250 3.09 And 336.70 381.50 44.80 0.11 0.25 0.01 0.02 ~295 to 335 4.84 Including 345.00 366.00 21.00 0.14 0.25 0.01 0.01 3.02 PEX-24-231 23.00 24.50 1.50 8.06 0.10 0.00 0.00 ~15 12.09 And 43.50 75.00 31.50 0.46 0.26 0.02 0.01 ~30 to 53 14.34 Including 43.50 54.00 10.50 0.69 0.31 0.02 0.01 7.28 Including 66.00 66.70 0.70 6.54 0.50 0.00 0.00 4.58 And 145.50 146.00 0.50 0.93 0.60 0.02 0.04 ~100 0.47 And 183.50 187.50 4.00 0.58 0.14 0.00 0.00 ~130 2.30 PEX-24-232 34.50 36.00 1.50 1.72 0.10 0.00 0.00 ~30 2.58 And 109.50 168.00 58.50 0.44 0.25 0.02 0.01 ~100 to 150 25.80 Including 125.50 127.00 1.50 0.69 0.25 0.02 0.01 1.03 Including 128.00 129.00 1.00 0.52 0.25 0.03 0.01 0.52 Including 142.50 144.00 1.50 1.30 0.25 0.03 0.01 1.95 Including 144.00 145.50 1.50 0.65 0.25 0.03 0.01 0.97 Including 148.50 150.00 1.50 0.54 0.25 0.02 0.01 0.81 Including 150.00 151.50 1.50 0.73 0.25 0.03 0.02 1.10 Including 153.00 154.50 1.50 0.63 0.25 0.03 0.01 0.94 Including 156.00 157.50 1.50 0.74 0.25 0.02 0.01 1.11 Including 157.50 159.00 1.50 0.50 0.25 0.02 0.01 0.75 Including 159.00 160.00 1.00 0.67 0.25 0.03 0.01 0.67 Including 161.00 162.00 1.00 1.27 0.25 0.03 0.01 1.27 Including 162.00 163.50 1.50 0.87 0.25 0.02 0.01 1.31 Including 166.50 167.25 0.75 5.60 0.25 0.03 0.01 4.20 Including 167.25 168.00 0.75 0.76 0.25 0.01 0.01 0.57 PEX-24-233 88.00 94.50 6.50 0.17 0.25 0.01 0.01 ~70 to 75 1.09 And 89.00 90.00 1.00 0.42 0.25 0.02 0.01 0.42 PEX-24-234 150.00 151.00 1.00 1.44 0.10 - - ~125 1.44 And 229.50 238.50 9.00 0.25 0.25 0.02 0.02 ~195 to 200 2.28 Including 235.50 237.00 1.50 0.83 0.25 0.02 0.01 1.24 And 256.50 259.50 3.00 2.83 0.25 0.03 0.01 ~220 8.49 Including 256.50 258.00 1.50 3.85 0.25 0.03 0.02 5.78 Including 258.00 259.50 1.50 1.81 0.25 0.02 0.01 2.72 And 318.90 350.50 31.60 0.65 0.25 0.03 0.01 ~270 to 295 20.45 Including 322.50 324.00 1.50 1.41 0.25 0.03 0.01 2.11 Including 335.40 336.00 0.60 1.67 0.25 0.03 0.01 1.00 Including 348.00 349.50 1.50 1.17 0.25 0.03 0.01 1.75 Including 349.50 350.50 1.00 1.02 0.25 0.03 0.01 1.02 PEX-24-235 44.30 46.50 2.20 1.13 0.10 - - ~40 2.48 And 161.60 162.30 0.70 0.54 0.10 - - ~140 0.38 And 237.00 252.60 15.60 0.34 0.10 0.00 0.00 ~205 to 220 5.29 And 277.50 354.50 77.00 0.84 0.25 0.03 0.01 ~240 to 310 64.33 Including 277.50 278.00 0.50 3.07 0.25 0.03 0.01 1.54 Including 283.50 305.60 22.10 1.15 0.25 0.03 0.01 25.50 Including 318.00 332.80 14.80 0.88 0.25 0.03 0.01 12.99 Including 343.50 354.50 11.00 1.67 0.25 0.02 0.02 18.37 PEX-24-236 325.50 388.70 63.20 0.59 0.26 0.02 0.02 ~280 to 335 37.16 Including 328.90 330.00 1.10 1.29 0.25 0.01 0.02 1.42 Including 340.50 354.30 13.80 0.80 0.25 0.01 0.02 10.97 Including 364.00 385.60 21.60 0.85 0.29 0.02 0.02 18.34

*Metal Factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by core length.

Table 5: Drillhole coordinates for today's results.

Hole ID Azimut (°) Dip (°) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) PE-24-801 220 -45 0 801 801 614100 5431197 334 PE-21-347W6 158 -77 580 1339 759 614835 5431119 345 PE-24-796 115 -48 0 204 204 614630 5430799 339 PE-24-797 145 -60 0 501 501 614624 5430985 343 PEX-24-225 344 -63 0 591 591 614672 5431303 346 PEX-24-231 354 -45 0 201 201 614342 5431324 346 PEX-24-232 10 -65 0 315 315 614343 5431308 346 PEX-24-233 316 -54 0 174 174 614343 5431308 346 PEX-24-234 8 -58 0 414 414 614445 5431265 346 PEX-24-235 8 -62 0 456 456 614445 5431264 345 PEX-24-236 325 -60.5 0 450 450 614670 5431306 346 PE-24-683EXT 120 -60 533 793 261 615263 5430925 349 PE-24-685EXT 310 -60 532 783 251 615245 5430991 352 PE-24-778 308 -57 0 852 852 615522 5430756 350 PE-24-779 301 -58 0 462 462 615004 5431101 348 PE-24-781 304 -58 0 717 717 615181 5431025 351 PE-24-784 314 -65 0 603 603 615559 5430812 351 PE-24-785 311 -66 0 600 600 615211 5431071 350 PE-24-786 280 -64 0 573 573 615688 5430804 352 PE-24-787 305 -66 0 511 511 615812 5430669 352 PE-24-789 312 -68 0 558 558 615857 5430551 351 PE-24-790 280 -63 0 567 567 615811 5430665 353 PE-24-793 348 -78 0 531 531 615857 5430552 351 PE-24-794 292 -66 0 640 640 615702 5430627 350

Qualified Person and QA&QC

Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), an Independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Jérôme Augustin. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process. For all analyses targeting gold mineralization, gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property or neighbouring projects, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

