Argenta Silver Appoints Willem Middelkoop As Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2024 - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Willem Middelkoop as a Strategic Advisor.

Mr. Middelkoop brings a wealth of expertise and influential connections in the precious metals and mining sectors to Argenta Silver. Since founding the Commodity Discovery Fund in 2008, he has invested in hundreds of mineral exploration companies globally. Known for its technical rigor and bold approach to identifying high-potential projects, the Fund has become a leader in commodities, now managing approximately C$150 million in assets.

As one of the most sought-after speakers in the field, Mr. Middelkoop is known for his insights on economic and geopolitical trends, with a significant social media following and a respected voice in gold and silver. Previously, he launched AmsterdamGold, a leading gold and silver trading company acquired by Value8 in 2011, and co-founded Startup Bootcamp Amsterdam, a business accelerator.

This advisory role with Argenta Silver marks Mr. Middelkoop's first in the mining sector. He will guide Argenta on market trends and opportunities as the company grows and builds awareness. "Willem's track record and network in the precious metals and mining sectors make him an ideal strategic advisor for Argenta," said Joaquin Marias, VP of Exploration and Development. "With his insights, Argenta Silver is well-positioned to realize its vision of becoming a leading silver-focused exploration company."

Mr. Willem Middelkoop, commented: "I have been investing in silver since the early 2000s and know firsthand how rare it is to find a truly compelling silver company. So, when Frank Giustra invited me to join Argenta Silver, I was interested right away. Silver might have the strongest supply-demand fundamentals of all precious metals. I'm excited to help realize Argenta Silver's potential."

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta takes a disciplined, strategic approach to growth. With a strong emphasis on responsible mining practices, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver-a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies-while building a lasting and successful company.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Geir Liland"

Chief Executive Officer

