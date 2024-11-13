Golden Horse Minerals Results of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, November 12, 2024 - The Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders of Golden Horse Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: GHML) (the "Company") was held at 4:00pm (Vancouver time) on November 12, 2024 at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP, Suite 1700, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 2X8 (the "Meeting").
The Company confirms that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Meeting were passed.
For further details on the resolutions approved by shareholders, please see the Company's management information circular for the Meeting dated October 7, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
For and on behalf of the Board
Nicholas Anderson Managing Director & CEO
For more information contact:
Nicholas Anderson Managing Director & CEO Email: nicholas.anderson@goldenhorseminerals.com.au
Media David Tasker Chapter One Advisors Email: dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au +61 433 112 936
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229763
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!