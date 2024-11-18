AmmPower Announces Participation in U.S. Department of State Clean Fuels from Small Modular Reactor Pilot Plant Program in Ukraine

November 18 - Toronto, Canada - AmmPower Corp. (CSE: AMMP) (OTCQB: AMMPF) (FSE: 601A) ("AmmPower" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative ammonia production technologies, has announced that it has been selected to participate in the Foundational Infrastructure for the Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) Program in Ukraine. FIRST is a multiagency U.S. government initiative, launched in 2019, that provides capacity building support to partner countries exploring the potential for small modular reactors (SMRs) and other advanced nuclear reactor technologies. FIRST helps countries meet their clean energy needs consistent with the highest nuclear security, safety, and nonproliferation standards, in addition to helping partner countries safely and responsibly build a small modular reactor or other advanced reactor program. AmmPower will support the FIRST Program in Ukraine by providing ammonia generation equipment, in the U.S. Department of State Ukraine Clean Fuels from Small Modular Reactors (SMR) Pilot Plant Project (Phase 2).

On November 16th at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan (COP29), Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins and Ukraine Minister of Energy German Galushchenko announced three cutting-edge project partnerships under the Foundational Infrastructure for the Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) program that will help position Ukraine to take a post-war leadership role on secure and safe nuclear energy. They were joined by U.S. Department of Energy Acting Assistant Secretary of Nuclear Energy Dr. Michael Goff, H.E. Yuriy Husyef, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Director of Argonne National Laboratory Dr. Paul Kearns, and Neil Wilmshurst, Chief Nuclear Strategy Officer, Electric Power Research Institute. The announcement launches $30 million in FIRST cooperation to support three complementary projects.

The Ukraine Clean Fuels from SMR Pilot Plant Project was originally announced by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) John Kerry and Ukrainian Energy Minister Galushchenko at COP27. The project is now funded for the Phase 2 to build a pilot plant that will demonstrate production of clean hydrogen and ammonia, a key ingredient for agricultural fertilizers, in Ukraine using simulated safe and secure SMR technology. AmmPower will supply the ammonia production equipment as part of a public-private consortium from Japan, Republic of Korea, Ukraine, and the United States.

"We are very pleased to have been selected to supply the ammonia production equipment for this project, and excited to be working with this international team lead by the U.S. Department of State," commented Dr. Gary Benninger, CEO of AmmPower Corp. "In addition, we see our selection to provide innovative small scale ammonia production equipment to be indicative of the consortium's confidence in AmmPower's technology and production capability."

AmmPower is a clean energy company focused on the production of green ammonia. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with a research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The Company is active in the key applications of green ammonia including the production of green fertilizers, green shipping fuels and the transport of green energy. The Company is working on the development of proprietary technologies to produce green ammonia using small-scale distributed manufacturing systems as well as large-scale facilities. AmmPower currently is completing its IAMMTM prototype to create green ammonia feedstock for fertilizer for the agricultural industry.

