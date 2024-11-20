Hecla Celebrates 60 Years on the New York Stock Exchange by Ringing the NYSE Closing Bell®

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is proud to announce that it will ring the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Closing Bell® on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, commemorating 60 years of being listed on the NYSE.

"As the oldest and longest continuously listed precious metals mining company on the NYSE, this milestone underscores Hecla's enduring strength, resilience, and commitment to delivering value to our shareholders," said Rob Krcmarov, President and CEO. "For 133 years, Hecla has thrived on a culture of innovation, strong community relationships, and environmental stewardship - all driven by our exceptional people. As the largest silver producer in the United States, we're excited to celebrate this milestone and embark on the next chapter of growth."

The NYSE Closing Bell ceremony will be broadcast live on CNBC and the NYSE's online streaming platforms.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

