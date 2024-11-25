Troy Minerals Completes LiDAR Survey at Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, November 25, 2024 - Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the completion of a LiDAR survey at its Table Mountain Silica Project near Golden, British Columbia, Canada.

The high-resolution LiDAR survey covered approximately 1.3 square kilometres of the primary target zone, where previous sampling has indicated potential for high-purity silica mineralization. The detailed topographic data will be instrumental in ongoing geological interpretation and future resource modeling.

Figure 1. Table Mountain Silica Project & LiDAR Survey Coverage Map

Additionally, the Company has submitted a total of 201 quartzite silica samples to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver, B.C. The comprehensive sampling program consisted of 131 grab samples collected across the property and 70 channel samples from 67.12 metres of continuous channeling across 5 channels within the LiDAR survey area. The Company will provide a detailed analysis of the sampling program results once all assays have been received and compiled. *

"This combination of high-resolution LiDAR surveying and comprehensive sampling represents a major step forward in quantifying Table Mountain's potential," stated Rana Vig, CEO and Director of Troy Minerals. "With over 200 samples now at the lab and detailed topographic mapping of our primary target zone complete, we are building a robust technical foundation that will guide our development strategy. The project's proximity to existing silica operations and infrastructure continues to underscore its strategic importance as we work to position Troy as a significant player in the North American high-purity silica market."

About the Table Mountain Project

The Table Mountain Silica Project consists of 1,698 hectares located 4 kilometres east of Golden, B.C., with excellent year-round access and proximity to the Canadian Pacific Railway Golden Rail Yard (see Figure 1). The property hosts up to 10 kilometers of regionally mapped strike length of the Mount Wilson Formation, with apparent widths ranging from 300 to 1,400 metres at surface. The project is strategically positioned near both the Moberly Silica Mine and the Sinova Quartz silica quarry, which exhibit economic grade silica greater than 99.6% SiO? purity.

About Troy Minerals

Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), vanadium and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to ultimately deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Table Mountain Project vendor.

* Cautionary Note

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the Property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | President and Director

Telephone: 604-218-4766

Email: rana@ranavig.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Troy Minerals Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com