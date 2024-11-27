DFR Gold Inc. Announces Board Change

VANCOUVER, Nov. 27, 2024 - DFR Gold Inc. (TSXV: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Carlo Baravalle from the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Baravalle who joined the Company as a director in July 2022 concurrent to the Company's acquisition of its West African gold portfolio, has decided to step down as a Director with immediate effect. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Baravalle for his contribution and dedicated services to DFR Gold during the past two years.

The DFR Board now comprises four directors, two of whom are independent, namely: Bertrand Boulle and Len Comerford. Brian Kiernan, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, and Sybrand Van Der Spuy, Chief Operating Officer, are the remaining Directors. The Audit Committee now comprises Bertrand Boulle (Chairman), Len Comerford and Sybrand Van Der Spuy.

Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO Brian Kiernan said: "We wish to thank Carlo for his dedication and valuable contributions as a director and audit committee member and wish him well in his current endeavours."

Notes to Editors:

DFR Gold Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration, and mine development company focused on gold in West Africa. DFR holds interests in a portfolio of gold exploration projects in Burkina Faso and Nigeria. DFR also owns the Beravina Zircon project in Madagascar.

