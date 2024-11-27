Quebec Nickel Announces Return of Claims

Vancouver, November 27, 2024 - Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (FSE: 7lB) (OTCQB: QNICF) ("QNI" or the "Company") announces that the Company provided notice to Val-D'Or Mining Corporation ("Val-D'Or") that it will be returning an aggregate of 237 contiguous mining claims. The Company has determined that these claims are not within the core area on which future exploration activities will be concentrated. These claims, in good standing, were part of the Ducros Property, located in the Val D'Or area of Quebec, Canada.

Additionally, the Company has granted an aggregate of 525,000 incentive stock options eligible to an officer, certain directors, and consultants to purchase up to 525,000 common shares in Québec Nickel Corp. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.225 per share there is no vesting period and an expiry date of November 27, 2026 or a period of two years.

About Québec Nickel Corp.

Québec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing critical metals (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE) projects in Québec, Canada. Additional information about Québec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com.

