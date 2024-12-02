First Nordic to List on Sweden's Nasdaq First North Growth Market

VANCOUVER, Dec. 2, 2024 - First Nordic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "FNM") (TSX.V: FNM) (OTCQB: FNMCF) (Germany: HEG0) is excited to announce that it has initiated the process of applying for a secondary listing of Swedish depository receipts ("SDRs"), a financial instrument issued by a Swedish bank representing shares in a non-Swedish company, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market ("Nasdaq First North") in Sweden. The completion of the listing is contingent upon obtaining approval from Nasdaq Stockholm but FNM's objective is to complete the listing and start trading on Nasdaq First North during the first quarter of 2025.

The decision to pursue a secondary listing on Nasdaq First North reflects FNM's commitment to enhancing its presence in Sweden, a key part of the Company's strategy moving forward. Recent additions to FNM's board of directors and management team have brought significant technical expertise to its key assets in Sweden, bolstered operational efficiencies and expanded the Company's in-country presence; all of which will be instrumental for FNM as it advances its Gold Line ("Gold Line") Belt projects in northern Sweden, including the Barsele Project in joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.. The secondary listing will enable Swedish investors to participate in First Nordic's growth more directly and it increases the Company's exposure to analysts, institutional investors, and other stakeholders in the region.

In preparation of the secondary listing on Nasdaq First North, the Company intends to facilitate the conversion of common shares of First Nordic to SDRs in Sweden, where a notice to shareholders who seek to convert shares will be issued in a separate news release closer to the first day of trading.

Taj Singh, FNM President and CEO comments: "The FNM story has been very well received since our merger was completed in early 2024. Listing our shares for trading on the Nasdaq First North will bring new local shareholders in Sweden to invest in Sweden's largest undeveloped gold project, the Barsele Project ("Barsele"), as well as ~100 kilometers of the Gold Line surrounding Barsele, hosting a growing number of drill-ready mine-scale targets. Barsele is a critical asset that could create thousands of jobs and leverage the incredibly efficient "green energy" of northern Sweden, and the Gold Line targets further provide FNM with world-class district-scale potential."

Augment Partners AB has been appointed as the Company's Certified Adviser in connection with the listing process.

ABOUT NASDAQ FIRST NORTH

Nasdaq First North is a marketplace for growth companies with strong investor demand, both among retail and institutional investors. As one of the most liquid and efficient cash equities markets in Europe, Nasdaq First North is currently home to more than 550 traded growth companies. On average, more than five companies grow and transfer to the Main Market each year.

ABOUT FIRST NORDIC METALS

The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project, located in northern Sweden and in a joint venture with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale license position of close to 100,000 hectares on Gold Line Belt. Additionally, in northern Finland FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire Oijärvi Greenstone Belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA

President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Important information

This press release may not be made public, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United States or any other jurisdiction where such distribution would require registration or other measures in addition to those required by Swedish law, is prohibited, or otherwise is unlawful or cannot be made without the application of an exemption from such action.

The publication, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions and the recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in the Company in any jurisdiction, neither from the Company nor from someone else.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will materialize or that the assumptions on which it is based are correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless it is required by law or Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

SOURCE First Nordic Metals Corp.