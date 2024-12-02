Azincourt Energy Grants RSUs

VANCOUVER, Dec. 02, 2024 - Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF), announces the grant of 2,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to an officer of the Company under the Company's shareholder-approved incentive plans. The RSUs will vest and convert into Common Shares on the date that is twelve months from the date of issuance. The grant of such RSUs is intended to align compensation of management with the interests of shareholders.
About Azincourt Energy Corp.
Azincourt is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and on its Snegamook project, located in Newfoundland and Labrador.
