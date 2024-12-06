Indigo Announces Annual General Meeting Details and Proxy-Related Materials Filing

Vancouver, December 6, 2024 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (OTCQB: IXIXF) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") and the availability of proxy-related materials. The Company has met all the conditions outlined in, and complied with Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 - Temporary Exemption from requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Requirements and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal strike (the "Order"). As permitted under the Order, the Company is relying on the exemption from the requirement to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal strike.

The Meeting will be held on December 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at Suite 1100 - 1199 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3T5. Shareholders are encouraged to review and vote on the matters to be considered at the Meeting, which include:

to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended September 30, 2023, together with the report of the auditor thereon; to fix the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at five (5); to elect five (5) directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders; to re-appoint Charlton & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor: to consider and, if though fit, to pass an ordinary resolution approving and ratifying the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Electronic versions of the Company's information circular, proxy form, and all other proxy-related materials are now available on the Indigo Exploration Inc. website at www.indigoexploration.com, under Investors/AGM Materials, and on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Requesting Meeting Materials

For assistance or to request materials, shareholders may contact the Company at:

Email: pcowley@indigoexploration.com

Phone: (604) 340-7711

Shareholder Voting Information

Shareholders can still vote their shares:

Registered Shareholders: By submitting a proxy form. Contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 to obtain your proxy control number and voting instructions.

Beneficial Shareholders: If you hold shares through a brokerage firm or other intermediary, please contact your intermediary directly to request a proxy form and voting instructions.

The Company encourages all shareholders to participate in the Meeting and to exercise their voting rights. Proxies must be submitted by 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on December 10, 2024. Beneficial shareholders are advised to contact their intermediaries well in advance to ensure their voting instructions are processed and submitted before the deadline.

