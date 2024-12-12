Super Copper Announces Results of Stage 1 Field Program with Advanced Exploration Work

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2024 - Super Copper Corp. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCPK: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), a mining exploration company focused on advancing high-potential copper assets, is proud to announce the completion of its Stage 1 field exploration program at the Company's flagship project in Chile. This milestone marks the culmination of focused exploration efforts designed to identify high-priority targets and pave the way for further advancement of the property.

Building on the successful launch of the program in November 2024, the Stage 1 work program achieved the following key objectives:

Highlights of Stage 1 Program

Sample Collection: Over 100 surface samples were collected across targeted zones to analyze mineralization potential, which have been sent to a laboratory for geochemical analysis.

Integration of Hyperspectral Data: Results of WorldView-3 hyperspectral data covering 79 square kilometers identified exploration areas with significant mineral alteration patterns, such as sericite, kaolinite, calcite, and hematite, that one or more could be indicative of potential copper mineralization and warrant follow-up exploration.

Geophysical Flyovers: High-resolution aerial surveys captured key geophysical data to refine structural and lithological interpretations.

Detailed Mapping and Analysis: Comprehensive geological mapping provided insight into the structural features, rock types, and alteration zones across the property.

All collected samples have been sent to a certified laboratory for geochemical analysis. Sample geochemical results are expected to be published in the coming months, with findings to be released upon completion of detailed reviews.

Expert Leadership and Advanced Technologies

The program was executed by a highly skilled exploration team from APEX Geoscience Ltd., led by Senior Geologist and Qualified Person (QP) Mr. Alfonso Rodriguez, P.Geo., Maxwell Finn, and reviewed by Mike Dufresne, P.Geo. alongside local experts. The strategic integration of hyperspectral data, systematic sampling, and advanced exploration methodologies underscores Super Copper's commitment to efficient and impactful exploration.

Next Steps

The results from Stage 1 will guide the Company's plans for the next steps of exploration in 2025, including identifying potential drill targets in high-priority zones. The integration of hyperspectral data and geochemical results will enhance precision in identifying potential copper mineralization across the project area.

"This marks a pivotal achievement in our exploration efforts at our property," stated Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper Corp. "By combining state-of-the-art technologies with proven field methods, we've taken a significant step toward unlocking the property's full potential. We look forward to sharing the sample geochemical results of this comprehensive program as they become available and advancing toward our goal of delivering value for our shareholders."

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of copper and precious metal projects. It is currently developing its joint venture in a prospective Chilean copper property located within the copper-rich Venado Formation in the province of Atacama, Northern Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding Super Copper Corp.'s exploration activities, plans, and future prospects. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to the completion and results of the Stage 1 field exploration program, the integration and interpretation of WorldView-3 hyperspectral data, the timing and receipt of laboratory results, the identification and prioritization of drill targets, and the planning and execution of future exploration programs, including potential drilling activities.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and estimates that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, exploration results that differ from expectations, delays in obtaining laboratory results, changes in project priorities, regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other unforeseen challenges.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

