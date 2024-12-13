Major Drilling Appoints Chief Operating Officer to Support Continued Growth in Operations and Technologies

MONCTON, Dec. 12, 2024 - Major Drilling Group International Inc. ("Major Drilling"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashley Martin as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company, effective immediately.

"I am happy to announce the promotion of Ashley into the newly created role of COO. This appointment is in line with our strategic focus on growth and innovation. Ashley has dedicated 30 years to the drilling industry, with the last 23 years focused on Major Drilling's success. Throughout his career, he has excelled in various leadership roles, including General Manager of Canada and, more recently, Vice President of Operations - Latin America," Mr. Denis Larocque, President & CEO of Major Drilling said.

As COO, Mr. Martin will work closely with recently appointed Chief Technology Officer ("CTO"), Marc Landry, to implement innovative operational solutions and data technologies throughout the organization, a reflection of Major Drilling's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and continuous improvements on safety. "This new role will help support our growth initiatives in terms of integration of our latest Explomin acquisition, but also in terms of organic growth in new jurisdictions," Mr. Larocque explained. "The creation of new COO and CTO roles is aimed at reinforcing our position as the leader in the specialized drilling market and meeting the increasing demands of our valued customers, as the long-term outlook for the Company remains encouraging," said Mr. Larocque.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments, or performance that the Company expects to occur (including management's expectations regarding the Company's objectives, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and businesses) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by future or conditional verbs such as "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", and terms and expressions of similar import. All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by this cautionary note.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to: the level of activity in the mining industry and the demand for the Company's services; competitive pressures; global and local political and economic environments and conditions; the level of funding for the Company's clients (particularly for junior mining companies); the Company's dependence on key customers; the integration of business acquisitions and the realization of the intended benefits of such acquisitions; efficient management of the Company's growth; exposure to currency movements (which can affect the Company's revenue in Canadian dollars); currency restrictions; safety of the Company's workforce; risks and uncertainties relating to climate change and natural disaster; the geographic distribution of the Company's operations; the impact of operational changes; changes in jurisdictions in which the Company operates (including changes in regulation); failure by counterparties to fulfill contractual obligations; disease outbreak; as well as other risk factors described under "General Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended April 30, 2024, available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency, or other factor materialize or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements made in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events, or for any other reasons, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is the world's leading provider of specialized drilling services primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience and expertise within its management team. The Company maintains field operations and offices in North America, South America, Australia, Asia, Africa, and Europe. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, a variety of mine services, and ongoing development of data-driven, high-tech drillside solutions.

