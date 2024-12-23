Besra Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meetings of Shareholders
Melbourne, December 23, 2024 - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (the Company or Besra) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meetings of shareholders held on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 12:30 pm (Sydney, Australia time) in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia (the Meeting).
Matters submitted to shareholders for approval were as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular (the Circular), dated November 19, 2024, and the Company's press release dated December 16, 2024, in relation to amending Besra's By-Law No. 1 (the By-Law) to permit the appointment of an independent chair for shareholder meetings of the Company.
All matters were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.
A total of 258,197,632 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 61.75% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.
As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions passed, the proxies received, and the total number of votes cast for each resolution as set out in the table below (which includes detailed voting results for the election of each director nominated in the Circular).
This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.
Michael Higginson
Director and Company Secretary
E: michael.higginson@besra.com
North American Contact:
James Hamilton
Investor Relation Services
M: +1-416-471-4494
E: jim@besra.com
ASX: BEZ
ARBN: 141 335 686
T: +61 3 8375 9626
W: www.besra.com
A: Suite 4, Level 35
360 Elizabeth Street
Melbourne, Vic 3000
Results of meeting
Name of entity
Besra Gold Inc
ARBN: 141 335 686
Date of meeting: 20-Dec-24
|Resolutions voted on at the meeting
|If decided by poll
|Proxies received
|Resolution
|Result
|Voting method
|If s250U
applies
|Voted for
|Voted against
|Abstained
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Discretion
|No.
|Short description
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Number
|Number
|Number
|Number
|Number
|1
|Election of Jon Morda
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|224,002,546
|88.5%
|29,150,989
|11.5%
|5,044,097
|218,030,485
|29,150,989
|2,691,006
|0
|2
|Election of Michael Higginson
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|182,799,533
|72.5%
|69,186,308
|27.5%
|6,211,791
|176,827,472
|69,186,308
|3,858,700
|0
|3
|Election of Dato Lim
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|145,752,925
|57.1%
|109,308,875
|42.9%
|3,135,832
|139,780,864
|109,308,875
|782,741
|0
|4
|Election of Chang (Kenny) Lee
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|142,183,563
|55.8%
|112,842,465
|44.2%
|3,171,604
|136,211,502
|112,842,465
|818,513
|0
|5
|Reappointment of Auditor
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|181,889,395
|72.5%
|68,943,781
|27.5%
|7,364,456
|175,917,334
|68,943,781
|5,014,456
|0
|6
|Issue of Options to Kenny Lee
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|140,126,066
|55.2%
|113,827,100
|44.8%
|4,244,466
|134,154,005
|113,827,100
|1,891,374
|0
|7
|2024 Executive Remuneration
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|142,792,744
|57.2%
|106,651,644
|42.8%
|6,753,244
|138,474,061
|106,651,644
|4,746,774
|0
|-
|Amendment of By-laws
|Passed
|Poll
|N/A
|258,197,632
|100.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|258,197,632
|0
|0
|258,197,632
|Resolutions proposed but not put to the meeting
|No.
|Short description
|Reason(s) for not putting the resolution to the meeting
|Not applicable
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234960