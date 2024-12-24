FE Battery Metals Corp. Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, December 23, 2024 - FE Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:FE)(WKN:A3D08G)(OTCQB:FEMFF) ("FE Battery Metals" or the "Company") will change its name from "FE Battery Metals Corp." to "Linear Minerals Corp."

The Company's anticipates its common shares will begin trading on the CSE under its new name and the new trading symbol "LINE" on December 31, 2024. The new CUSIP will be 53567A101 and the new ISIN number will be CA53567A1012. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

About The FE Battery Metals Corp.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the Augustus Lithium Property, located in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The property spans over 15,000 hectares and consists of more than 750 mining claims situated approximately 40 kilometers northwest of the town of Val d'Or. The Company has completed extensive exploration activities on the property, including diamond drilling, metallurgical test work, airborne and ground geophysical surveys, and geochemical sampling.

For further information, please contact the Company at: info@febatterymetals.com

