Argenta Silver Corp. Announces Commencement Of Exploration At El Quevar

VANCOUVER, Jan. 6, 2025 - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2025 exploration program at the El Quevar Project, located in Salta Province, Argentina. The program marks a pivotal step in advancing the Quevar South area, where the current Mineral Resource is located.

Highlights:

Preparatory Work Completed: Roads, camp, and infrastructure fully rehabilitated and ready to support the 2025 exploration program; a highly skilled team has been assembled.





Exploration Program Commencement: A 2-phase exploration program at El Quevar is underway. Phase 1 focuses on surface exploration, detailed mapping, data validation, re-logging, and advanced studies. Phase 2 will target high-priority areas for drilling.





Inauguration Ceremony: A sacred ritual led by spiritual leaders marked the program's inauguration, showcasing Argenta's respect for local traditions and commitment to community engagement.





Focused on Growth: Argenta remains dedicated to delivering shareholder value by advancing El Quevar and actively pursuing high-potential silver assets in Latin America.

Preparatory work for the program has been completed, including the rehabilitation of roads previously obstructed due to lack of maintenance. The camp has been fully reconditioned and prepared to support the program. Key facilities, such as fire safety systems, kitchen and nursery facilities, high-speed satellite internet, and core-logging areas, have been repaired, upgraded, or renewed as necessary, ensuring a functional and reliable operational base for the planned activities.

The 2025 exploration program at Quevar South is structured into two phases. Phase 1, which commenced on January 3, 2025, focuses on detailed surface sampling, specialized mapping, and the validation of historical logging information. This phase includes re-logging at least a quarter of all the meters of historical drilling, modernization of the geological database, and unification of coding systems for lithologies, structural data, mineralization, geochemistry, and mineralogy. Additionally, cutting-edge studies of alteration minerals using TerraSpec and Halo technologies are planned, and particular attention on relogging existing drill core from an oxide zone will be given due to its potential economic interest. The primary objective of Phase 1 is to achieve a refined geological understanding through reinterpretation and remodeling of historical and new data.

Phase 2 will involve drilling the targets identified during Phase 1. This phase aims to enhance the value of the existing Mineral Resource by focusing on areas of high potential identified through the updated geological understanding. Phase 2 is anticipated to commence during Q2 2025, contingent on the results obtained during Phase 1.

"All of our effort and commitment in Argentina is focused on unlocking the significant potential of the El Quevar project," stated Joaquin Marias, Vice President of Exploration and Development at Argenta Silver Corp. "We are proud to embark on this journey with a highly skilled team and a clear focus on delivering growth and value."

The El Quevar Project hosts an Indicated Resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver at an impressive grade of 482 g/t Ag and an Inferred Resource of 4.1 million ounces of silver at a grade of 417 g/t Ag, ranking it among the top three undeveloped silver deposits in Argentina. Originally explored extensively between 2008 and 2013 by its previous owner, the project has since seen only limited and sporadic exploration activities. Argenta Silver Corp. identified the strategic value of this exceptional asset and acquired it in late 2024, and the Company is positioning itself to unlock its full potential.

As part of the program's inauguration, and in line with Argenta's dedication to community engagement, spiritual leaders conducted a sacred ritual to bless the land and seek harmony with the territory, ensuring a respectful and collaborative approach to exploration.

The Company is committed to its growth strategy, which includes advancing the El Quevar Project while actively seeking additional high-potential silver assets in Latin America to enhance shareholder value.

Joaquin Marias commented, "In less than 60 days since acquiring the project and resuming trading, we have put together an experienced team, rehabilitated the camp and roads, established strong relationships with the local community and government, and secured all necessary services to commence exploration. The launch of this program highlights our systematic and disciplined approach to exploration, leveraging the latest tools and methodologies to unlock value and drive growth as we step into 2025."

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta takes a disciplined, strategic approach to growth. With a strong emphasis on responsible mining practices, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver-a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies-while building a lasting and successful company.

Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Geir Liland"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the El Quevar project. Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: exploration and development of the El Quevar project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Argenta Silver Corp







For further information please contact:



Tel: 604.609.6110, Email: info@argentasilver.com or visit the Company's website at https://www.argentasilver.com

