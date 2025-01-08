Canagold Identifies Significant Antimony Production Potential at New Polaris

CanaGold Resources Ltd. (TSX: CCM, OTC-QB: CRCUF, Frankfurt: CANA) ("Canagold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its New Polaris Gold Project contains significant antimony mineralization, in addition to the previously defined gold resources.

Click here to watch Canagold CEO's interview about this news release: https://stockhouse.com/video/thewatchlist/k7ycgzc5?mediaId=k7YcGzC5

Antimony, recognized as a critical mineral by Canada, the United States, and the European Union, plays a vital role in numerous industrial applications. This versatile metal is increasingly used in defense technologies, semiconductor production, fire retardants, and the manufacturing of solar panels.

In 2024, antimony prices experienced a notable surge, driven by shifting global supply and demand dynamics. This price increase has been influenced by rising global demand for antimony, coupled with the imposition of export restrictions by China, the world's largest producer of the metal.

Although the presence of antimony at New Polaris has been known since the early days of mine production in the 1940s and 1950s, the metal's potential has largely been overlooked due to China's dominant global supply. However, with antimony now being classified as a critical mineral and the limited global production outside of China, Canagold is committed to evaluating the potential for antimony production alongside its ongoing gold development plans at New Polaris.

Importantly, the inclusion of antimony production at New Polaris will be integrated with the Company's existing gold production plans, with no impact on current permitting or mine development timelines.

Results from a comprehensive 700 kg master composite metallurgical test program conducted in 2022 at ALS Labs, which included over 390 mineralized drill core intervals, with an average antimony grade of 0.44%, although not optimised to recover antimony, was able to recover 92% of the antimony in the feed to the bulk sulphide gold concentrate. The concentrate averaged 3.07% antimony.

2022 Metallurgical testing results:

Product # of samples Weight Assay g/t Assay % Recovery % Recovery % Kilograms Au Sb Au Sb 2022 Pilot Plant-ALS Feed Grade 390 700 11.3 0.44 Concentrate 82 80.1 3.07 95.0 92.0

The metallurgical test was conducted at ALS Laboratory in Kamloops, BC, the 390 samples used were from 2021 and 2022 drill core collected throughout the 'C' zone.

Some of the significant antimony drill intercepts are shown below.

Drill Intercept Highlights

Hole ID From Length m %Sb Comments 06-1615E8 347.5 5.1 9.08 Including 14.45 % Sb / 2.2 m from 348.6 m 06-1615E9 441.6 3.3 5.69 Including 8.63 % Sb / 1.9 m from 441.6 m 06-1646E6 258.3 2 11.86 Including 16.02 % Sb / 1.0 m from 258.3 m 06-1676E6 285.7 2.4 4.40 Including 6.36 % Sb /1.3 m from 286.8 06-1737E5 313.3 2.3 4.45 Including 8.14 % Sb / 0.8 m from 314.8 m

Drill Hole Details

HOLE_ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation Azimuth Dip FROM TO 06-1615E8 579423.0 6507068 377.5 355 -82 347.5 352.6 06-1615E9 579423.6 6507027 471 355 -84 441.6 444.9 06-1646E6 579452.3 6507102 273 356 -79 258.3 260.3 06-1676E6 579482.5 6507063 309 356 -79.5 285.7 288.1 06-1737E5 579544.2 6507052 336 355 -85 313.3 315.6

Further evaluation of the antimony resource, along with additional metallurgical testwork, will be conducted in 2025 to assess the total existing antimony resource and determine the optimal processing conditions required to recover antimony into a marketable product.

Canagold will continue to assess opportunities to leverage its New Polaris asset as a source of both gold and antimony, which could enhance the overall value of the project while supporting the growing demand for these critical minerals.

"We are excited about the prospect for Canagold to produce antimony alongside gold at the New Polaris project," said Catalin Kilofliski, CEO of Canagold. "The results from our metallurgical testwork clearly demonstrate the high recovery of antimony into the New Polaris concentrate. This valuable metal has the potential to create a new revenue stream that could add substantial value to the project with minimal additional costs. The advanced stage of the New Polaris project positions Canagold at the forefront of Canadian companies poised to contribute to the country's critical mineral supply, particularly in meeting the growing demand for antimony. Currently there are no producing antimony mines in Canada."

Drill Core Sampling and Quality Assurance - Quality Control Program

Drill core is geologically logged to identify the gold mineralized zones that are allocated unique sample number tickets and marked for cutting using a purpose-built diamond blade rock saw. Half core samples are collected in labelled bags and the other half remains in the original core box stored on site. Quality control (QC) samples including certified reference material standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence at intervals of one in ten on a rotating basis to monitor laboratory performance and provide quality assurance (QA) of the assay results. Several sample bags are transported together in rice bags with unique numbered security tags attached and labelled with Company and lab contact information to ensure sample security and chain of custody during shipment to the lab.

Some diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Canagold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001

Some diamond drill core samples were submitted to the ALS Geochemistry Lab in Whitehorse, YT for preparation and assaying. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Canagold personnel. ALS Canada Ltd. is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and is an ISO/IEC 9001:2015 and 17025:2017 certified analytical laboratory in North America.

MSA Labs and ALS Labs are independent of the Company.

New Polaris Overview

Canagold's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Polaris Gold Mine project located in northwestern British Columbia about 100 kilometers south of Atlin, BC and 60 kilometers northeast of Juneau, Alaska. The is located within the traditional territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nations.

Qualified Person

Garry Biles, P.Eng, President & COO for Canagold Resources Ltd, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Canagold

Canagold Resources Ltd. is an advanced development company dedicated to advancing the New Polaris Project through feasibility, permitting, and production stages. Additionally, Canagold aims to expand its asset base by acquiring advanced projects, positioning itself as a leading project developer. With a team of technical experts, the Company is poised to unlock substantial value for its shareholders.

For further information about the New Polaris Project and Canagold Resources Ltd, please visit Canagold's website at https://www.canagoldresources.com.

Please refer to Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements located on our website

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250108177744/en/

Contact

Catalin Kilofliski, Chief Executive Officer

CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD

Catalin@canagoldresources.com

604-685-9700