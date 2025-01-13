China Gold International Resources Provides 2025 Annual Production Guidance and Reports its Jiama Mine's Operation Unaffected by the Earthquake

VANCOUVER - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG; HKEX: 2099) ("China Gold International Resources" or the "Company") provides 2025 annual production guidance and reports its Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine's (the "Jiama Mine") operation unaffected by the earthquake in Tibet Autonomous Region.

2025 Annual Production Guidance

The Jiama Mine:

The copper production will be approximately between 139 million pounds (63,000 tonnes) and 148 million pounds (67,000 tonnes);

The gold production will be approximately between 69,124 ounces (2.15 tonnes) and 73,947 ounces (2.3 tonnes);

The CSH Mine:

The total gold production is estimated between 77,162 ounces (2.4 tonnes) and 83,592 (2.6 tonnes).

The Company reports that the Jiama Mine's operation was unaffected by the earthquake that occurred in Dingri County, Shigatse City, Tibet Autonomous Region (approximately 500 kilometers from the Jiama Mine in Maizhokunggar County) on January 7, 2025. As a precautionary measure, safety protocols were immediately implemented across all the mining areas in the Jiama Mine.

The Company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Chenguang Hou, said, "In 2024, the Company resumed the production at the Jiama Mine and achieved profitability in the third quarter. In 2025, while maintaining steady operation, the Company will implement the established development plan for the Jiama Mine and accelerate the development of underground resources at the CSH Mine, striving to deliver better performance and higher returns to its shareholders."

2024 Final Year-End Results

The Company expects to report its audited 2024 Financial Statements, Notes to the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis by the end of March 2025. In connection with the release, the management will hold its annual roadshow events to discuss the Company's year-end results and performance.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX: 2099).

For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.

