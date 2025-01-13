Tantalex Lithium Announces Resumption of Tin Exports

Toronto, January 13th, 2025 - Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp. (CSE: TTX - FSE: DW8 - OTCQB: TTLXF) ("Tantalex" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that it has resumed exports form the production of its tin concentrates at the TiTan plant in the DRC.

We have now completed our second export of 25 metric tons of tin concentrate, with the second lot departing from Lubumbashi, DRC on Dec.31st. We are in the process of planning our third export and also have 7mt of Tantalum concentrate in storage in Lubumbashi. It is anticipated that regular exports will be taking place on a monthly basis in 2025 with the Company planning to commence export of its tantalum concentrates during Q1 2025.

Mr. Eric Allard, CEO commented : '' 2024 has certainly been a challenging year for the Company as we have struggled to get the TiTan plant into production coupled with a major downturn in the lithium market. With the successful replacement of critical parts on our TiTan plant during 2024, 2025 promises to be much better for the Company with steady production and revenue.

The tin and tantalum markets have been very stable, in the face of macro instability, over the last year and are projected to remain so over the medium to long term. Tin remains in the range of 28'000 USD and 34'000 USD since March 2024 on the LME market and has seen ample support on price when the market has tested the 28'000 USD mark. (www.lme.com/en/metals/non-ferrous/lme-tin#price+graphs) With the current constraints on supply we expect the Company to benefit from positive price movements on both tin and tantalum in 2025 with the current and planned production.



Figure 1: Tin metal historical price chart ( www.lme.com)

With this favorable pricing environment in the tin market, the Company is planning further resource definition work to evaluate the possibility of adding production capacity over the medium term.

Additionally, the Company continues to evaluate the developments in the lithium market to proceed with its Feasibility Study on the Manono Lithium Tailings Project and the very promising hard rock lithium discovery potential of the Pegmatite Corridor project.

About Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation

Tantalex Lithium is an exploration and development stage mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of lithium, tin, tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa.

It is currently focused on operating its TiTan tin and tantalum concentrate plant and developing its lithium assets in the prolific Manono area in the Democratic Republic of Congo; The Manono Lithium Tailings Project and the Pegmatite Corridor Exploration Program.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes certain statements that may be deemed forward looking statements. All statements in this document, other than statements of historical facts, which address future production, reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) estimates of future lithium, tin and tantalum prices, supply, demand and/or production; (ii) estimates of future cash costs and revenues; (iii) estimates of future capital expenditures; (iv) estimates regarding timing of future development, construction, production or closure activities; (v) statements regarding future exploration results; (vi) statements regarding cost structure, project economics, or competitive position, (vii) statements comparing the Company's properties to other mines, projects or metals; and (viii) the subsequent tranches closings of the Private Placement. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, that the Company expressly disclaims any responsibility for revising or expanding the forward- looking statements to reflect actual results or developments, and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected, in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact: Eric Allard

President & CEO Email: ea@tantalex.ca

Website: www.tantalexlithium.com Tel: 1-581-996-3007

