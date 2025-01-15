Norsemont Provides Corporate Update and Information on Upcoming 43-101 Resource Report

Vancouver, January 15, 2025 - Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE: NOM, OTC: NRRSF, FWB: LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting upcoming key milestones.

The Company is pleased to announce a corporate update on the Choquelimpie project in Chile and site visit by Resource Development Associates Inc.

Corporate Update:

Successfully raised CAD $4 million from several strategic investors. Cleared the significant majority of debts within our capital structure. Strengthened the team with the addition of a high-profile mining engineer, Mijael Thiele, based in Santiago, Chile as a director and technical advisor. Further team expansions in the technical and capital markets areas are anticipated this year, as we advance the project. Successful site visit by Resource Development Associates Inc. positioning us to deliver an initial 43-101 resource estimate in Q1 2025. Selection of a metallurgical consulting firm to summarize existing metallurgical results and provide guidance for future work.

Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont, commented, "We are thrilled to enter 2025 with a focus on strengthening our team, progressing key engineering aspects of the project, initiating our inaugural compliant 43-101 resource report and advancing metallurgical studies. Mijael's extensive experience and engineering expertise will be invaluable as we move toward feasibility and drive the development of our gold-silver-copper asset. We remain committed to building a world-class team with deep expertise in engineering, capital markets, and large-scale project management"

About Norsemont Mining Inc.

The Norsemont team comprises experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and developing its flagship project through to bankable feasibility. Norsemont Mining owns a 100-percent interest in the Choquelimpie gold-silver-copper project in northern Chile, a previously permitted gold and silver mine. Choquelimpie has over 1,710 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure, including roads, power, water, camp and a 3,000-tonne-per-day mill.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

NORSEMONT MINING INC.

Marc Levy

CEO & Chairman

Investor Relations:

Paul Searle (778) 240-7724

