NOA Lithium Announces Director Changes

BUENOS AIRES, January 21, 2025 - NOA Lithium Brines Inc.(TSXV:NOAL) ("NOA" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Peter Hughes and Mr. John Miniotis have both agreed to resign from their positions as directors of the Company ("Board") to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Ofer Amir, Ms. Efrat Shaprut and Mr. Doron Braun ("Incoming Board Members") have been appointed to join the Board of the Company, effective immediately and their bios are set out below.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Hughes and Mr. Miniotis for all of their hard work in getting the Company publicly listed to reaching major milestones at is flagship, Rio Grande project. The appointment of the Incoming Board Members is subject to review and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Ofer Amir (Director)

Ofer Rafael Amir holds a degree in Business Administration and Finance from Ben Gurion University, Israel. With extensive experience in investment banking and business development, Ofer has held key positions including Hedge Fund Manager and Trader/Analyst at Ofek Securities. He is a seasoned entrepreneur with a strong track record as a private investment banker, having successfully launched and managed multiple companies across diverse sectors such as high-tech, biotech, aviation, agri-tech, gaming and mining. He is fluent in Hebrew, English, and French.

Efrat Shaprut (Director)

Efrat Shaprut Adv. joined NATAL as CEO in July 2020, following four years as CEO of the Opportunity Fund in Israel. She is recognized for her extensive expertise in organizational management, including financial management, strategy, marketing and leadership, with experience overseeing thousands of employees. In addition, Efrat has extensive experience in inter-sectoral work with government ministries, the business sector, and as a lawyer specializing in legal consulting for organizations. She began her professional career as an attorney in business and financial market law. Efrat served as both a member and Chair of the tri-sector roundtable at the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel. She is a graduate of the MAOZ Program which fosters leadership in Israel. Efrat holds an L.L.B in Law (magna cum laude) from Tel Aviv University and a B.A. in Business Administration (magna cum laude) from Reichman University, Herzliya.

Doron Braun (Director)

Doron Braun is the CEO of Geo-Prospect Ltd, a geological and environmental consulting firm with 70 employees and 50 years of experience. He is former president of the Israeli Geological Society and a member of the Royal Society of London. He has a vast experience in exploration and mining in over 50 countries around the globe. Doron leads geological prospection projects for potash, phosphate, aggregates, cement, oil shales, oil sand, gold, copper, uranium, tantalum, iron ore, clays, antimony, chromium, and various other minerals. He works with large international companies such as Cemex, ICL, Heidelberg Cement, and regional companies like Shapir, Oron and others.

Gabriel Rubacha, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NOA, states, "We would like to thank John and Peter for their contribution to NOA. With their experience, they were pivotal to get NOA to where we currently are. We wish them success in their current and new endeavours. Also, we would like to welcome the new board members that will join NOA in this new stage of the company We are confident they will add significant value to the Company to help us get to our next goals and targets."

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information On The Company

Website: www.noalithium.com

Email: info@noalithium.com

Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709

Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, resource estimates of the Company and accompanying properties. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated, and does not undertake, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY.

