Indico Resources Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Vancouver, January 22, 2025 - Indico Resources Ltd. (TSXV: IDI.H) (the "Company") announces that it will implement the consolidation of its common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation") effective as of January 24, 2025.

The Company name will remain unchanged after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 455937201 and the new ISIN number will be CA4559372012 for the post-Consolidation Shares.

The total issued and outstanding number of Shares post-Consolidation will be approximately 1,131,490, subject to rounding for fractional Shares.

No fractional Shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Share in connection with the Consolidation, the fractional Share will be cancelled if it is less than one-half (1/2) of a Share, and will be changed to one whole Share if that fractional Share is equal to or greater than one-half (1/2) of a Share.

The exercise or conversion price, and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities, if any, will be proportionately adjusted upon the effectiveness of the Consolidation.

Registered shareholders who hold physical Share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal requesting that they forward pre-Consolidation Share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. in exchange for new Share certificates representing Shares on a post-Consolidation basis. Shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their own name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

About Indico Resources Ltd.

Indico is a mineral resource exploration company focused on the discovery and exploration of porphyry copper gold deposits.



On behalf of Indico Resources Ltd.,

Brian Kerzner

Chief Executive Officer

