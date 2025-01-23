West Point Gold Intersects 42.8m of 2.50 g/t Au, including 11.7m of 5.94 g/t Au at Tyro Main Zone, Gold Chain Project, Arizona

Vancouver, January 23, 2025 - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from its recently completed 1,264m (8 hole) diamond drill campaign focused on the Tyro Main Zone, at its Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

Highlights:

Hole GC24-34 intersected 42.80m of 2.50 g/t Au, including 11.70m of 5.94 g/t Au, returning mineralization from surface. Hole GC24-34 is located approximately 700 metres northeast along the Tyro Main Zone structure from GC23-28 (link).

Hole GC24-32 intersected a hanging wall zone of mineralization for 6.94m of 4.3 g/t Au including 1.44m of 15.24 g/t Au from 16.31m.

Hole GC24-32 intersected a footwall wall zone of 16.08m of 1.35 g/t Au from 49.07m. Infill sampling of approximately 24 metres is underway.

The Company believes that these results are consistent with previous estimates of size potential at the Tyro Main Zone.

Infill sampling on holes GC24-30, GC24-31, and GC24-32 have the potential to increase the width of the Tyro Main zone.

The Company is preparing for the next phase of drilling at Tyro, expected to start in February 2025.

"We are excited by the material increase in grade and width at the north end of the Tyro Main Zone as evidenced by hole GC24-34 and plan to place additional focus on this area during the upcoming drill program," stated CEO, Quentin Mai. "As the correlation of mineralization between hanging wall and footwall improves, we anticipate the additional samples sent to the lab around the hanging wall could expand the mineralized zone."





Figure 1: Preliminary Tyro Main Zone Long Section showing results from 2024 DDH program along with RC drilling, trenches and 200 Level Sampling



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/238121_11f16d97544b3b0e_004full.jpg

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC24-29 0.00 16.15 16.15 0.56 incl. 12.19 16.15 3.96 1.84 and 99.97 118.50 18.53 0.26 and 158.05 165.51 7.46 0.98 GC24-32 16.31 23.25 6.94 4.34 incl. 16.31 17.75 1.44 15.24 and 30.90 33.00 2.10 3.19 and 49.07 65.15 16.08 1.35 incl. 57.25 60.50 3.25 3.10 GC24-33 77.30 77.95 0.65 0.54 GC24-34 0.00 42.80 42.80 2.50 incl. 24.20 35.90 11.70 5.94 GC24-35 0.00 9.10 5.93 2.79 and 113.54 124.40 10.86 0.21 and 140.21 168.20 27.99 0.89 incl. 154.50 168.20 13.70 1.58

Notes:

Hole GC24-36 returned no significant assays.

All widths shown are down hole; true width is approximately 80% of down hole width, except Hole GC24-29 where true width is unknown.

Hole GC24-32 - Infill sampling is underway, assays are pending between 23.25 to 29.72m and 33.0 to 49.07m.





Figure 2: Plan View of Tyro Main Zone Showing Drill Holes, Trenches and Surface Samples (gold)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/238121_11f16d97544b3b0e_005full.jpg

Summary

The Q4 2024 drill program totaled 1,264m (8 holes), and was designed to improve West Point Gold's understanding of the Tyro Main Zone, in particular the structural model and controls of the mineralization. Based on these assay results from all the holes there are three key findings.

First, as evidenced in the assay results, the zone appears to have a potentially broader mineralized structures in the hanging wall (east side) of the Tyro Main Zone. As a result, West Point Gold has conducted infill sampling for holes GC24-30 (28 metres), GC24-31 (23 metres), and GC24-32 (24 metres) where assays are pending.

Secondly, the Tyro Main Zone appears to have developed between two near parallel structures whose relative movement is responsible for the ground preparation for subsequent gold-bearing fluids. The footwall boundary appears to be a sharp contact that may control mineralization while the hanging wall remains partially defined.

Thirdly, the area south of the White Spar fault, appears to have a wider, lower grade cap starting from surface, as evidenced by holes GC23-25 (51.8m of 0.28 g/t Au), GC23-26 (32.0m at 0.54 g/t Au) and the upper portion of holes GC24-29 and GC24-35. Surface exposures at the projected intersection of the Main Tyro trend and the White Spar fault zone (see Figure 2) reveal an array of vein orientations that the Company continues to evaluate. The high grades encountered in hole GC23-28 (9.1m at 51.1 g/t Au) were not duplicated in hole GC24-29 suggesting a northeast orientation (Main Tyro Trend) or structures in this area maybe more discontinuous than previously thought. The Company has started both a fluid inclusion study of the Tyro vein system and a hyperspectral study of the core from the most recent program to better understand this area.

The Company continues to believe that these results are consistent with the previously announced exploration target, of 15.6 to 31.2 Mt at 1.5 to 2.5 g/t Au* and conform with the existing geologic model based upon drilling, trenching and geologic mapping conducted over the vein system.

*The potential quantity and grades are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration drilling to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the exploration target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Hole GC24-32

Hole GC24-32 was drilled near the top of Tyro Hill (Figure 2) and beneath Trench 6 (16.7m of 2.01 g/t Au) where surface mine workings do not extend to this section. As observed in surface exposures, the hole traversed a broad zone of sub-parallel, banded chalcedony-adularia veins and hydrothermal breccia. Two internal intervals were not sampled during the initial logging and have now been sampled (Figure 3).





Figure 3: Hole GC24-32 Cross Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/238121_11f16d97544b3b0e_006full.jpg

Hole GC24-33

Hole GC24-33 was designed to test the Tyro Main Zone between Trenches T6 and T9 (Figures 1 and 2) where about 150 metres of the vein system yielded only anomalous gold values associated with local silicification and quartz veinlets that coincide with a pronounced bend in the Tyro Main Zone (Figure 2). The core has been scanned in the hyperspectral survey and results are pending.

Hole GC24-34

This hole was drilled between holes GC21-14 (35.3m at 1.26 g/t Au) and GC21-15 (21.3m at 2.0 g/t Au) and was intended to pass beneath small, historical mine workings. A broad zone of quartz-adularia veins and stockwork were encountered from the surface to 42.8 m and contained 2.50 g/t Au. Within that interval, a zone of low recovery occurred at 26.8 to 34.75m including a void that likely reflects a mined-out portion of the vein. Strong veining was identified on both sides of the suspected underground mine working. The extent of this working is not known but drilling in 2021 did not intersect mine workings (Figure 1).





Figure 4: Hole GC24-34 Cross Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/238121_11f16d97544b3b0e_007full.jpg

Holes GC24-29, GC24-35 and GC24-36

These holes were drilled to test the intersection of the Main Tyro and White Spar structures where mapping, trenching and drilling reveal a broad zone of quartz veining, silicification and hydrothermal breccia. All holes encountered broad intervals of quartz veining and local hydrothermal breccia veins but only local areas of gold enrichment, i.e. hole GC24-29 (7.46m @ 0.98 g/t Au) and GC24-35 (13.7m @ 1.58 g/t Au). The lower interval (13.70m at 1.58 g/t Au) on hole GC24-35 is approximately 135 metres below surface, representing the deepest gold intercept on the property to date. Both holes GC24-35 and GC24-36 are currently being analyzed in the recently completed hyperspectral survey to address gold-related alteration and consider the results of the fluid inclusion studies to better define the boiling zone in the gold system.





Figure 5: Looking North at the Historical Tyro Open-Pit



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/238121_11f16d97544b3b0e_008full.jpg

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program including logging, core cutting, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

Stay Connected with Us:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/west-point-gold

X (Twitter): @westpointgoldUS

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Westpointgold/

Website: www.westpointgold.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including any future private placements, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. West Point Gold does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238121