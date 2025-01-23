Gold Digger Announces New Private Placement, Start of First Field Programs and Advisory Agreement

Vancouver, January 23, 2025 - Gold Digger Resources Inc. (CSE: GDIG) (the "Company" or "Gold Digger") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for the Company's proposed field program at its Botswana property, as described below, and for general working capital purposes.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Offering, all in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

None of the securities sold under the Offering have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Field Program Update

Gold Digger is also pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Premium Uranium Corporation and is now getting ready to conduct its first field programs. The Company will attend the Indaba mining conference in Cape Town during the first week of February and will subsequently be sending its first team down to Botswana to start work on the Company's seven uranium licenses located in Letlhakane, within one of the world's most prospective uranium basins. To the Company's knowledge, it is the first company exploring this basin for the possibility of in-situ recovery ("ISR") extraction of uranium. The Company's technical team has undertaken an exploration methodology that takes into consideration the cost benefit of ISR extraction versus conventional mining, as well as the capital expenditure reduction in bringing to light an ISR project versus open pit or underground mining operations.

Upcoming field work will include:

A geophysical program designed to detect uranium mineralization within the target sandstone formation

The twinning of historical holes drilled by Anglo America that had intersected the sandstone formation

Subject the cores to permeability testing and technology application to increase the permeability of the sandstone horizon through Electric Pulse

Advisory Agreement

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an advisory agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord") pursuant to which Canaccord will act as financial advisor to the Company.

About Gold Digger Resources Inc.

Gold Digger Resources Inc. is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company. The Company's material property is currently the Regnault Project, consisting of 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,678 Ha located north-northeast of Chibougamau in the Province of Quebec. The Company also holds, indirectly through its subsidiary, a 100% interest in a mineral property comprised of several prospecting licenses in the Republic of Botswana.

