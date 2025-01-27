Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Appointment of Broker

NICOSIA, July 5, 2019 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM: ATYM; TSX: AYM), the European mining and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peel Hunt LLP as joint broker to the Company, alongside Atalaya's existing brokers, with immediate effect.

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain which is currently in the permitting stage. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

