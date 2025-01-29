Robex Announces Closing of Offering of Common Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 29, 2025 -- Robex Resources Inc. (TSXV: RBX) ("Robex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced "best efforts" public offering of 16,585,400 common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $2.05 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $34,000,070 (the "Offering"). All currency amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

The Offering was led by SCP Resource Finance LP, as bookrunner and agent (the "Agent"). The number of Common Shares sold and gross proceeds realized by the Company have been adjusted to reflect the exercise by the Agent of a portion of the over-allotment option granted to the Agent to purchase from the treasury of the Company (the "Over-Allotment Option").

Following the closing of the Offering, the Company is well placed to continue to advance construction, engineering and the procurement of long-lead items for its flagship Kiniero Gold Project, in Guinea, which is targeting first gold pour in Q4 2025.

Matthew Wilcox, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer: "This equity raise will allow Robex to move forward with the Kiniero construction which is accelerating towards a gold pour later this year. Kiniero will be a transformative project for the Company, and I look forward to seeing it commissioned."

The Offering was completed under a prospectus supplement dated January 23, 2025 (the "Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 20, 2023 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"). The Supplement has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Common Shares were also offered by way of private placement in the United States in accordance with all applicable laws. The Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Agency Agreement (as hereinafter defined) are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Offering has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, and final approval of the TSXV is subject to receipt by the TSXV of customary closing materials.

The Company intends to mainly use the net proceeds from the Offering for the Kiniero Gold Project, in Guinea, to (i) advance the construction and engineering, and (ii) to continue the procurement of long lead items in line with the Company's schedule for Q4 first gold pour. The remaining funds will be used for general and administrative as well as working capital, the whole as disclosed in the Supplement.

Pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement dated January 23, 2025 between the Company and the Agent (the "Agency Agreement"), in consideration of the services rendered by the Agent in connection with the Offering, the Company has paid the Agent a cash commission in the amount of $2,040,004.20 equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, as adjusted to reflect the exercise in full by the Agent of the Over-Allotment Option.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Common Shares, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including in the United States of America. Such securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Robex Resources Inc.

Robex is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold production and development company with near-term exploration potential. The Company is dedicated to safe, diverse and responsible operations in the countries in which it operates with a goal to foster sustainable growth. The Company has been operating the Nampala mine in Mali since 2017 and is advancing the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea.

Robex is supported by two strategic shareholders and has the ambition to become one of the most important mid-tier gold producers in West Africa.

