Sokoman Minerals Corp. Drilling Resumes at Western Trend, Moosehead Project

ST. JOHN'S, Jan. 30, 2025 - Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has resumed at the Western Trend gold zone, the site of the conventional bulk sample planned for extraction late in Q1 or early Q2, 2025. The drill program is following up on the recently announced high-grade results highlighted by intersections of 69.48 g/t Au over 4.85 m (MH-24-649), 40.89 g/t Au over 4.30 m (MH-24-648) and 26.72 g/t Au over 3.10 m (MH-24-646) (please see January 22, 2025 news release here), from the trench area.

The plan and long section show the previous drilling on the Western Trend and the location of the planned drill holes. A high-grade shoot dipping East and down-plunge is outlined in the accompanying long section with the proposed drilling designed to extend it to depth and to the south.

Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO, states, "We are very pleased to announce the resumption of drilling at the Western Trend and are confident that additional high-grade values will be found in the holes yet to report, as well as in the planned 2025 program. The information from the drilling will help in planning the location of the conventional bulk sample planned for late Q1 or early Q2, as soon as conditions allow. Discussions for processing the sample offsite are in progress. We are expecting the final batch of assays, from drilling prior to Christmas, shortly with several holes noted to have visible gold in quartz."

Drilling to date at the Western Trend has tested 100 m of the strike to 165 m down plunge with the zone remaining open. The deeper holes are targeting the potential high-grade plunge of the intersection point between the east-west trending splay and the main north-trending vein system.

Figure 1: Drill Hole Location Map (proposed holes (pDH) in purple highlight)

Figure 2: Long Section of Western Trend (looking Southwest)

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Analytical Techniques / QA/QC

Samples, including duplicates, blanks, and standards, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland, for gold analysis. All core samples submitted for assay are saw cut by Sokoman personnel, with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference. Samples are delivered in sealed bags directly to the lab by Sokoman personnel. Eastern Analytical Ltd. is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples with visible gold are submitted for total pulp metallics with a gravimetric finish. All other samples are analyzed by standard fire assay methods. Total pulp metallic analysis includes the entire sample being crushed to -10 mesh and then pulverized to 95% -150 mesh. The total sample is weighed and screened to 150 mesh; the +150-mesh fraction is fire-assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150-mesh fraction is fire-assayed for Au, with a calculated weighted average of total Au in the sample reported as well. One blank and one industry-approved standard for every twenty samples submitted is included in the sample stream. Random duplicates of selected samples are analyzed in addition to the in-house standard and duplicate policies of Eastern Analytical Ltd. All reported assays are uncut.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company and one of the largest landholders in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's emerging gold district. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects; the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland, targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland. The Company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three, large-scale, joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

In October 2023, Sokoman and Benton completed an agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc., a major developer of lithium projects and processing plants in the USA, and exactly the right partner to have to advance the lithium project. For full details of the agreement please refer to the Company's press release dated October 11, 2023.

Projects optioned with optionee fully vested are:

East Alder Project optioned to Canterra Minerals Inc. (SIC retains shares of CTM plus 1% NSR)

Startrek Project optioned to Thunder Gold (SIC retains shares of TGOL plus 1% NSR)

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for the financial support of the Moosehead and Fleur de Lys Projects through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program during the past few years.

For more information, please contact:

Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President & CEO

T: 709-765-1726

E: tim@sokomanmineralscorp.com

Cathy Hume, VP Corporate Development, Director

T: 416-868-1079 x 251

E: cathy@chfir.com

Website: www.sokomanmineralscorp.com

Twitter: @SokomanMinerals

Facebook: @SokomanMinerals

LinkedIn: @SokomanMineralsCorp

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Sokoman Minerals Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Sokoman Minerals Corp.

SOURCE: Sokoman Minerals Corp.

