ESGold Corp. Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE: ESAU, Frankfurt: N2W, OTC: SEKZF) announces that it will entered into debt settlement agreements (the "Settlement Agreements") with certain creditors of the Company (the "Creditors") to settle an aggregate of $126,579.00 in debt (the "Debt") accrued through a combination of services provided by the Creditors to the Company through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.1625 per Settlement Share. An additional $4,492.50 debt owing to one of the Creditors will be satisfied by the Company through a cash payment.

The issuance of the Settlement Shares is subject to receipt of approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. All Shares issued in connection with the Settlement Agreements are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance of the Shares in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTC: SEKZF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-673-1231 or visit esgold.com. Stay connected by following ESGold on X, LinkedIn, and Telegram.



Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.esgold.ca.

