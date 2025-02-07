ESGold Corp. to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Vancouver, February 7, 2025 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: SEKZF | FSE: Z7D) is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "SEKZF" at the opening of the market today, February 7, 2025. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ESAU."

Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold, commented:

"Uplisting to the OTCQB marks a significant milestone for ESGold, enabling the Company to expand its reach to U.S. investors and potentially increase liquidity. This enhanced market presence positions the Company to attract a broader investor base as we move closer to production while advancing exploration at the Montauban Project, a historically productive VMS district. We look forward to the opportunities this uplisting will bring for our shareholders."

The OTCQB Venture Market provides a platform for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To qualify, companies must meet a minimum bid price test, be current in their financial reporting, and complete an annual verification and management certification process. This ensures a robust baseline of transparency and improves the trading experience for investors.

Strategic Advantages of the OTCQB Uplisting

Enhanced Liquidity: Access to the U.S. capital markets provides increased liquidity for ESGold's shares, benefiting both institutional and retail investors.

Broader Exposure: The OTCQB listing expands ESGold's visibility among U.S.-based brokers, institutions, and investors, paving the way for greater engagement and funding opportunities.

Ease of Trading: Combined with the Company's recent DTC eligibility submission, the OTCQB uplisting facilitates seamless electronic trading and settlement for U.S. investors.

DTC Eligibility Update

The Company has submitted all necessary paperwork for DTC eligibility, which will enable electronic settlement and clearing of its shares. ESGold anticipates this process will be completed in the near future, with an announcement to the market forthcoming upon confirmation.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTC: SEKZF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with exploration potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-673-1231 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Stay connected by following us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and joining our Telegram channel.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,



ESGold Corp.

"Brad Kitchen"

President, Director

Tel: +1-888-673-1231

Email: info@esgold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.