Libero Copper & Gold Corp. Announces Change Of Name To Copper Giant Resources Corp.

Libero Copper & Gold Corp. ("Libero" or the "Company") (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H) announces that effective at the market open on May 1, 2025, the Company will change its name to "Copper Giant Resources Corp." in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and it's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "CGNT".

In connection with the name change, new CUSIP number for the common shares will be 21750C101 and the new ISIN number will be CA21750C1014.

The Company's name change to Copper Giant Resources Corp. reflects its belief that Mocoa is not simply a deposit, but potentially part of a much larger, district-scale copper system. The new name captures the Company's strategic focus on advancing major copper projects that can help meet the growing global demand for large, sustainable sources of supply.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is led by a team with rare experience-having advanced large-scale copper projects from discovery toward construction, including some of the few major copper mines built in the past 20 years.

At the core of the Company's portfolio is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in Putumayo, Colombia-a cornerstone project that, through recent exploration success, is believed to have the potential to form part of a much larger district-scale system.

Supported by the Fiore Group's company-building expertise, Copper Giant Resources is focused on advancing large, sustainable copper projects that are essential to the future of clean energy, electrification, and global progress.

The Company remains committed to building enduring relationships, operating with responsibility, and delivering lasting value for all stakeholders.

