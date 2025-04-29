Richmond Finalizes Sale of Austrian Claims to Stella Investment

Richmond Minerals Inc. (TSXV: RMD) ("Richmond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an agreement between Stella Investments Limited and Richmond has been finalized. 2743718 Ontario Inc. (Ontario), a subsidiary of Richmond Minerals Inc. has sold, and Stella Investments Limited Ras Al Khadijah, United Arab Emirates has acquired, 100% of the rights, title, and interest in the Schellgaden and Kreuzeck-Goldeck areas, Leogang East and West properties and the Brixlegg Property. A total of 631 licenses has been sold. Pursuant to the sale, Stella Investments Limited has issued to Richmond $25,000 in cash (USD).

To complete the companies withdrawal from Austria the license areas of Seekar (2 Freischürfe), Zinkwand (9 Freischürfe), Oberzeiring (99 Freischürfe) and the "Graphite Group" licenses of Fürholz, Hengstberg, Mühldorf, Wurschenaigen, St. Marein, Ranzels, Zettlitz, and Rabesreith (219 Freischürfe) have been returned.

On behalf of Richmond Minerals Inc.

Franz Kozich,

CEO

About Richmond Minerals

Richmond Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (TSXV: RMD) which has been actively engaged since the early 1980's in exploration projects located in Ontario and Austria.

