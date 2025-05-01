Almonty Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Almonty Industries Inc. ("Almonty" or the "Company") (TSX: AII) (ASX: AII) (OTCQX: ALMTF) (Frankfurt: ALI), a leading global producer of tungsten concentrate, announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today.

1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The seven (7) nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated March 21, 2025 provided in connection with the Meeting (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Against % Against Lewis Black 131,574,682 99.90% 131,448 0.10% Daniel D'Amato 131,486,446 99.83% 219,684 0.17% Dr. Thomas Gutschlag 131,446,242 99.80% 259,888 0.20% Mark Trachuk 131,290,736 99.68% 415,394 0.32% Andrew Frazer 131,432,255 99.79% 273,875 0.21% David Hanick 131,423,270 99.79% 273,860 0.21% General Gustave F. Perna 131,642,762 99.95% 63,368 0.05%

2. APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Zeifmans LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") was authorized to fix their remuneration. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld 131,604,102 99.92% 102,028 0.08%

3. APPROVAL OF AMENDMENT OF SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTS

The amendment of the terms of 700,000 share purchase warrants in order to extend the term of such warrants, originally due to expire on February 19, 2025, to February 19, 2026, was approved by disinterested shareholders. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Votes For % For Votes

Against % Against 103,906,448 99.19% 847,512 0.81%

4. APPROVAL OF SHARE CONSOLIDATION

The consolidation of the common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), at a consolidation ratio of up to five (5) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share, was approved, and the Board was authorized to select the consolidation ratio within the approved range and to determine when the consolidation will be effected, provided it is not later than April 30, 2026, subject to the Board's authority to decide not to proceed with the consolidation of the Shares. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Votes For % For Votes

Against % Against 130,763,983 99.28% 942,147 0.72%

5. APPROVAL OF OMNIBUS EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN

The Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan") was approved. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Votes For % For Votes

Against % Against 131,076,246 99.52% 629,884 0.48%

As the Omnibus Plan was passed at the Meeting, it was unnecessary to consider the Unallocated Option Resolution (as defined in the Circular).

For a full description of the results of the Meeting, refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results dated April 30, 2025 and filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Almonty

Almonty is a diversified and experienced global producer of tungsten concentrate in conflict-free regions. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira mine in Portugal. Its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea is currently under construction. The Sangdong mine was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, and has significant upside potential from an underlying molybdenum deposit. Additional development projects underway include the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in northwestern Spain and Los Santos Mine in western Spain. Further information about Almonty's activities may be found at https://almonty.com and under Almonty's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

