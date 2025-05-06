Lincoln Gold Appoints New Director

Vancouver - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (TSX.V:LMG) ("Lincoln Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephen J. Wilkinson as a director of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Wilkinson, BSc, MSc, MBA, is a seasoned Canadian mining executive who has focused his successful career on the mining sector, advancing through technical management to knowledge-based equity research, then on to senior executive and board level positions. With over four decades of experience in geology, precious metals investment analysis, resource project development, and corporate leadership roles, he has held senior management and director positions with several public companies and private companies.

Paul Saxton, President and CEO of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. stated: "Lincoln is pleased to welcome Mr. Wilkinson as a director of the Company, Management believes that his extensive knowledge in precious metals and resource analysis and experience working in the mining sector in senior role capacities will bring additional advantage to the Company and will also bring a wealth of experience to the Company's board of directors."

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.:

Lincoln is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The Company holds interest in the Bell Mountain gold-silver property that is fully permitted and moving to production and a second larger project, the Pine Grove gold property which is in the final stages of permitting. The two gold projects are within 61 air miles of each other, located in the highly prospective Walker Lane mineral belt, known for its numerous gold and silver deposits. Lincoln is committed to maintaining steady and robust progress towards its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.

For further information, please contact:

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Paul Saxton, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604-688-7377

Email: saxton@lincolnmining.com



