Atlas Salt Inc. Appoints Andrew Smith, P.Eng., ICD.D as Project Director & General Manager

Atlas Salt Inc. ("Atlas Salt" or the "Company") (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQB:REMRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Smith, P.Eng., ICD.D to the position of Project Director & General Manager for the Company's flagship Great Atlantic Salt Project.Since joining Atlas Salt in 2023 as Mine Project Manager, Mr. Smith has played a pivotal role in advancing the Great Atlantic Salt Project through the successful completion of the environmental assessment process, geotechnical drilling and field data collection, and significant progress toward securing provincial regulatory approvals for early works construction. His leadership has been instrumental in establishing rigorous project controls and governance frameworks while driving key permitting, financing, and procurement initiatives.

In this expanded role, Mr. Smith will lead the integrated delivery of the project, oversee execution of the capital program, and guide operational readiness efforts. Near-term priorities include:

Enhancing and executing the Project's integrated governance framework, management systems, and implementation strategy in preparation for construction.

Collaborating with Endeavour Financial to advance the Company's project financing strategy and engagement with capital providers.

Working with ICI Innovations and other technical partners to finalize construction-phase permits and regulatory approvals from the provincial authority, building on the project's prior release from the environmental assessment process.

Supporting the Company's commercial strategy through the development and expansion of long-term offtake agreements.

"Andrew's appointment reflects the exceptional leadership, professionalism, and execution discipline he has brought to the Great Atlantic Salt Project" said Patrick Laracy, Chairman of Atlas Salt. " His expanded role is critical as we advance toward construction, ensuring we meet our objectives with the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and community engagement."

"I am honored to take on this expanded role and lead the Great Atlantic Salt Project into its next phase," said Andrew Smith. "This is a world-class project, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside our partners, communities, and the Atlas Salt team to safely and responsibly build Newfoundland and Labrador's next major mine."

?For further information and ongoing updates, please visit https://atlassalt.com.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Andrew Smith, P.Eng., ICD.D, Project Director and General Manager, who is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Atlas Salt Inc.

Atlas Salt Inc. is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

For information, please contact:

Patrick Laracy, Chairman

investors@atlassalt.com

(709) 739-9545

