Harvest Gold Expands the Mineralization Corridor Along the Kiask River Fault at its Mosseau Project in Quebec

Vancouver - May 15, 2025 ? Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV: HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its fall 2024 prospecting and geological mapping program carried out at its Mosseau property. The Mosseau project covers 21 km of favourable strike in the Urban-Barry greenstone belt region (Figure 1).

A field program consisting of prospecting, geological mapping and soil sampling was carried in the central part of the Mosseau property in October and November 2024 (Figure 2).

Rick Mark, CEO of Harvest Gold. "The central part of the Mosseau project has seen significantly less historical exploration than the northern part of the property. We had a limited budget for groundwork at Mosseau in 2024 and chose to focus on this area and its through going structure, the Kiask River fault. We have confirmed the existing surface gold showing and the discovery of new mineralization along strike significantly increases the potential scale of this system and will guide us in selecting drill targets for an expected summer drill program."

The summer 2024 work confirmed and expanded the historical gold mineralization along the Kiask River mineralized corridor, which included 2.93 g/t Au over 5.0 m from a drill hole completed by Vior in 2017 and grab samples up to 12.9 g/t Au located 1 km to the southeast along strike. The Harvest field program extended the mineralized zone 600 m to the southeast with grab samples of 3.27 g/t Au and 2.51 g/t Au. The mineralized corridor was also extended 1,100 metres along strike to the northwest with 0.24 g/t Au in a grab sample (Figure 3). This field work has confirmed a minimum mineralized strike length of 3.0 km.

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the overall mineralization on the property. While they are useful for identifying areas of interest and guiding further exploration, they should not be relied upon as an indicator of the average grade or extent of mineralization.

This 3 km mineralized strike strongly correlates with the regional linear magnetic high that can be traced for over 10 kilometres (Press release: May 8, 2024) (Figure 4). Much of this area remains underexplored, concealed beneath a thin layer of glacial till. The magnetic signature is associated with sulphide minerals, including pyrrhotite, located within or adjacent to a diorite/gabbro sill that has focused mineralizing fluids along the structure. Several similar, parallel magnetic features have also been identified in the central part of the property, highlighting the area's strong potential and warranting further exploration.

Vior, recognizing the prospectivity of this structure, staked additional claims along strike to the southeast, expanding the company's land position (press release: May 6, 2025).

The field program carried out by IOS Services Geoscientifiques included prospecting and geological mapping with the collection of 77 rock samples across key target areas in the central part of the property. The work confirmed the presence of gold-bearing structures consistent with historical results and identified new zones of gold mineralization, extending known mineralized trends and further enhancing the potential of the project.

Results will be available shortly for the regional soil sampling program completed over the central part of the property.

The results of the high-resolution airborne magnetics completed in 2024, along with the prospecting, mapping and soil geochemistry will serve as the cornerstones for planning of the upcoming drill program in 2025.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields - Windfall Deposit (Figure 1).

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.



Figure 1: Project Location: Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt



Figure 2: Mosseau Project - Area of 2024 prospecting and geological mapping (red)



Figure 3: Mosseau Project - Central area - Sampling and anomalous gold assays



Figure 4: Mosseau Project - Central area - Magnetic features and gold mineralization

QA/QC Statement

All rock samples collected during the program were securely transported to Activation Laboratories (Actlabs) in Ancaster, Ontario, an independent and ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory. Sample preparation included crushing, splitting, and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 microns. Gold analysis was performed using fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (1A2-ICPMS) finish. A multi-element analysis (63 elements) was also done on the samples using an Aqua regia digestion / ICP-MS (Ultratrace-1). Borate fusion with XRF finishing was carried out for samples exceeding the limit for tungsten. The Company follows industry-standard QA/QC protocols, including the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates to ensure the accuracy and precision of the results.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

