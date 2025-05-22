First Nordic Strengthens Board and Provides AGM Notice

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nordic Metals Corp. ("First Nordic" or the "Company") (TSXV: FNM) (OTCQB: FNMCF) (FNSE: FNMC SDB) (FRA: HEG0) announces that its Annual General and Special Meeting will be held at the office of the Company at Suite 300, 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9 on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time. In conjunction with the meeting, the Company is pleased to announce the nomination of Brendan Cahill to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Cahill brings over two decades of executive leadership and board experience in the mining sector, including a decade as President and CEO of Excellon Resources Inc. ("Excellon"), where he led an operational turnaround and expanded the company's portfolio across North America and Europe. He currently serves as President of Energold Minerals Inc., a strategic investor in global mineral projects, and Seanchaidh Consulting, which provides corporate strategy, financing and governance advice to mining and exploration companies. He remains a director of Excellon and is a director of Group Eleven Resources Corp., an Irish zinc explorer. He holds an LL.B. from the University of Western Ontario and began his career as a corporate finance and M&A lawyer at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP.

"Brendan's track record in operational leadership, strategic M&A, and investor engagement in the global mining sector makes him a tremendous asset to First Nordic Metals as we advance our gold exploration strategy across the Nordics," says Taj Singh, CEO of First Nordic Metals.

Meeting Agenda:

To receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024, together with the auditor's report thereon. To appoint the auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors; To fix the number of directors at seven (7); To elect the directors for the ensuing year; and To consider, and if thought advisable, to approve an ordinary resolution authorizing, ratifying and confirming the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

As of May 13, 2025, shareholders of record are eligible to participate in the upcoming Annual Meeting. Meeting documents, including the Notice of Meeting and Management Proxy Circular, are available for review on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.firstnordicmetals.com.

How to vote if your shares trade on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

The information in this section is of significance to shareholders who hold their securities through Euroclear Sweden AB ("Euroclear Registered Securities"), which trade on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not considered registered shareholders for the purpose of voting at the Meeting. These securities are held in the name of CDS & Co., the nominee of the Canadian Depository for Securities. As a result, shareholders will receive a Form of Proxy (the "Swedish Proxy") by mail from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). This Swedish Proxy cannot be used to vote directly at the Meeting. To ensure their vote is submitted, shareholders must complete and return the Swedish Proxy to Computershare Sweden in accordance with the instructions and deadlines provided with the form.

ABOUT FIRST NORDIC METALS

First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, First Nordic is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional project areas (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with the Barsele project, total ~100 km of strike coverage of the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, First Nordic is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on May 22, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

SOURCE First Nordic Metals Corp.