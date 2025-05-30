Luxor Metals Ltd. to Commence Trading on the TSX-V on May 30, 2025

Victoria, May 30, 2025 - Luxor Metals Ltd. (TSXV:LUXR)("Luxor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and that its common shares will commence trading on Friday, May 30, 2025, under the symbol "LUXR".

Dino Cremonese, Luxor's President and CEO comments: "Now that Luxor has been approved for trading we would like to thank all of the Teuton Resources Corp. shareholders for their support in arriving at this final step in the spinout transaction over the past years. We look forward to future success at Teuton Resources as well as newly launched Luxor Metals Ltd."

About Luxor Metals

Luxor holds title to 20,481 hectares of mineral claims known as the "Luxor Project" situated in northwestern British Columbia in the southern portion of the "Golden Triangle". It received $300,000 in cash and 3,076,923 shares of Tudor Gold Corp. from Teuton Resources Corp. pursuant to a spinout plan of arrangement which closed on May 16, 2025.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Dino Cremonese"

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

