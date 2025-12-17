Paris, December 17th, 2025, 8:30am

Appointment of Laetitia Brun as Chief Human Resources Officer of the Eramet Group, member of the Executive Committee

Eramet announces the appointment of Laetitia Brun as Chief Human Resources Officer of the Group, effective February 9, 2026. In this capacity, she will become a member of the Executive Committee. She will succeed Anne-Marie Le Maignan, who has decided to retire after twenty-two years dedicated to supporting the Group's development and its recent transformation into a pure player in mining and metals.

Anne-Marie Le Maignan joined the Group in 2003 as Group Talents Director, before taking on successive HR leadership positions at entity and BU levels. In 2020, she was appointed Group Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee. Prior to joining Eramet, she spent 13 years within the Saint-Gobain Group.

Laetitia Brun is a seasoned HR executive, with over 20 years of international experience in Human Resources and a solid track record across multiple industries such as chemicals, metallurgy, infrastructure and transportation.

Laetitia Brun most recently served as Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Seqens, a global leader in pharmaceutical solutions and specialty ingredients, where she was also a member of the Executive Committee. Prior to that, she spent 15 years within Rhodia and Solvay, where she held a variety of HR leadership roles in learning & development, career management, industrial relations and project management, before becoming HR Director for several international functions and businesses. She then joined Winoa as Group CHRO, with additional responsibility for Safety and Communication, before moving to Getlink, a listed company in the SBF120 index.

Throughout her career, Laetitia has held leadership roles in France, in Belgium and in the United Kingdom, bringing a strong international perspective to strategic HR leadership. In her various positions within complex, matrix-based and multicultural organisations, she has consistently led major transformation programmes, shaped high-impact HR strategies, and championed the development of leadership capabilities within diverse global environments.

Paulo Castellari, Chief Executive Officer of Eramet, commented:





On behalf of Eramet, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Anne-Marie Le Maignan for her commitment and contribution throughout the Group's repositioning. Over more than two decades, she has played an important role in shaping our HR function, developing talent across all levels of the organisation. We extend our warmest wishes for this new chapter in her life.

We are delighted to welcome Laetitia Brun as our new Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee. Her extensive international experience, deep understanding of industrial environments, and strong capability in driving transformation will be key assets in further strengthening our performance, talent development and culture of safe and inclusive mining.

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

