Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.22 Per Share

TAMPA, December 19, 2025 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 19, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2026.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors Jason Tremblay

The Mosaic Company

813-775-4282

jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com Joan Tong, CFA

The Mosaic Company

863-640-0826

joan.tong@mosaicco.com Media Ben Pratt

The Mosaic Company

813-775-4206

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire