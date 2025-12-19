Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.22 Per Share

TAMPA, December 19, 2025 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 19, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2026.
The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.
About The Mosaic Company The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
Investors
Jason Tremblay The Mosaic Company 813-775-4282 jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com
Joan Tong, CFA The Mosaic Company 863-640-0826 joan.tong@mosaicco.com
Media
Ben Pratt The Mosaic Company 813-775-4206 benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com
