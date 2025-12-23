Azincourt Energy Announces Closing of Private Placement Under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (LIFE)

Vancouver, December 23, 2025 - Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated December 2, 2025 and December 15, 2025, that the Company has completed its non-brokered private placement, under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), for gross proceeds of $1,031,000 (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 20,620,000 units (each, a "Unit"), with each Unit consisting of one post-Consolidation (as defined below) common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.07 at any time on or before December 23, 2028. The Company plans to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for general working capital purposes and for exploration activities at the Company's Harrier Project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company has paid or will pay an aggregate of $53,500 in finder's fees and has issued an aggregate of 1,070,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to eligible arm's length parties pursuant to Exchange policies. Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable to acquire a Share at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of 36 months.

The securities issued under the Offering will not be subject to a hold period in Canada, subject to any hold periods required by the Exchange. The Units were offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"), and are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Effective December 23, 2025, the Company implemented the previously announced share consolidation on the basis of six pre-consolidation common shares for each one post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"). All references in this news release to common shares in the capital of the Company are on a post-Consolidation basis.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active Harrier Project located in the Central Mining Belt of Labrador and its East Preston uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

