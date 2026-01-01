Wescan Goldfields Inc. Announces Closing Of Fully Subscribed Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (TSX-V: WGF) ("Wescan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $600,000 through the issuance of 12,000,000 Units (the "Offering"), which was initially announced on December 1, 2025 and subsequently upsized on December 15, 2025.

Each Unit consists of one Common Share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain finders' fees in an aggregate amount of $31,800, in cash, and issued an aggregate of 636,000 Common Share purchase warrants ("Finders' Warrants") to certain eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Each Finders' Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the Exchange. Completion of the Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the Exchange.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to update the Mineral Resource Estimate on the Jojay Project, review technical information on the historic Jasper Mine and the Munro Lake Project to support permitting and planning of 2026 exploration programs, and for general working capital purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which the offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful. The offer and sale of the securities offered in the Offering has not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About Wescan

Wescan is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Common Shares of Wescan trade on the Exchange under the trading symbol "WGF".

