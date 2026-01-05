Arya Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Roger March, P.Geo., to Board of Directors

Highlights:

14 years to date at Foran Mining Corp., where Mr. March is currently serving as Principal Geoscientist, following 10 years as Vice President, advancing the McIlvenna Bay Project through significant resource growth and Prefeasibility and Feasibility Studies leading to a positive construction decision for mine development (underway)

A member of the exploration team at Foran that has been recognized with the 2025 AME Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration for the Tesla discovery

Progressive career advancement through multiple senior technical and leadership roles focused on exploration in different geological terranes for multiple deposit types

Extensive experience advancing iron formation-hosted deposits, including significant resource growth and Prefeasibility and Feasibility studies for the Meadowbank Gold Project, acquired and subsequently developed by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

Strong geological relevance between Meadowbank-style iron formation systems and Arya's Twin Zone

Over 30 years of mineral exploration and project development experience

Vancouver, January 5, 2026 - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) (the "Company" or "Arya") is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger March, P.Geo. to its Board of Directors, subject to customary approvals, including approval of the Board of Directors, legal counsel, and applicable TSX Venture Exchange policies and requirements.

Mr. March is a highly accomplished professional geoscientist with more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, resource evaluation, feasibility studies and project development. He is currently employed by Foran Mining Corporation (TSX:FOM), where he has spent 14 years to date in progressively senior technical and leadership roles within a public company environment.

Mr. March joined Foran Mining in 2011 as Manager, Advanced Projects, where he was responsible for the advancement of the McIlvenna Bay Deposit, including geological interpretations, exploration planning, budget management, program execution, technical team oversight and permitting. He was later promoted to Vice President Project Exploration and subsequently Vice President Exploration, continuing to focus on resource growth and the advancement of McIlvenna Bay through continued drilling and the integration of geotechnical, metallurgical and engineering studies to support the completion of positive Prefeasibility and Feasibility Studies for the Deposit, leading to a formal construction decision in 2024 (underway).

Mr. March is currently serving as Principal Geoscientist at Foran Mining Corporation, where he continues to provide senior technical leadership and acts as a Qualified Person for technical disclosure and regulatory reporting.

Prior to joining Foran Mining, Mr. March spent 11 years with Cumberland Resources Ltd. as a Senior Project Geologist, where he played a key role in advancing the Meadowbank Gold Project in Nunavut through significant resource growth from 0.8 million to over 4 million ounces of gold during his tenure and the completion of Prefeasibility and Feasibility level studies for the project. Gold mineralization at Meadowbank is hosted in iron formation-dominated geological settings, a style of mineralization that is technically comparable to iron formation-hosted systems such as Arya's Twin Zone, making his experience directly relevant to the Company's exploration strategy.

Cumberland Resources Ltd. was subsequently acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, with Meadowbank developed into a long-life, cornerstone gold asset, highlighting the quality of the geology and technical work completed during Mr. March's tenure.

Rasool Mohammad, Chief Executive Officer of Arya Resources Ltd., commented:

"Roger's ongoing 14-year tenure at Foran Mining, including his progression through senior technical and executive exploration roles and his current position as Principal Geoscientist, combined with his direct experience advancing iron formation-hosted deposits at Meadowbank, brings exceptional technical depth to our Board. His experience through feasibility and into an eventual Agnico Eagle acquisition aligns strongly with Arya's exploration and growth objectives."

The company would like to announce granting of 155,000 stock options to certain directors and officers of the company. The stock options will be granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan with an exercise price equal to the closing market price of the Company's common shares on the date of grant subject to applicable regulatory approvals and TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. For more information, please visit us at www.aryaresourcesltd.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

Twitter: @ARYARESOURCES

Facebook: @AryaResourcesLtd.

LinkedIn: @AryaResourcesLtd.

YouTube: @ARYARESOURCES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279448