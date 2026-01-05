Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

GRANDE PRAIRIE, January 5, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that it has completed the Definitive Agreement ("Agreement") with an arm's length party (the "Purchaser") to sell its 40% participating interest in the Evesham Macklin oil and gas lands (the "Assets") in Saskatchewan at a sale price of $4,800,000. The sale of the Assets is anticipated to be completed on January 30, 2026 (the "Closing Date").

The Assets were acquired by the Company through its wholly owned-subsidiary EnerCam Exploration Ltd. on December 12, 2023 and the Purchaser provided a loan (the "Loan") to fund the acquisition. The outstanding amount of the Loan is $3,800,000.

The Agreement, which was signed on December 31, 2025, follows the original announcement of the signing of a Letter of Intent, ANGKOR RESOURCES SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO SELL EVESHAM OIL PRODUCTION - Angkor Resources Corp. on December 15, 2025.

Transaction Summary

The terms of the Agreement include:

(a) a $250,000 non-refundable deposit which was paid on December 19, 2025;

(b) a payment of $375,000 payable on the Closing Date of January 30, 2026;

(c) the balance of the Loan will be applied to the purchase price on the Closing Date;

(d) a final payment of $375,000 is payable on March 1, 2026; and

(e) all profit entitlements and operating and capital commitments under the Assets after

October 1, 2025 shall accrue to the Purchaser.

Conditions to Closing

The transaction is subject to shareholder approval which will be confirmed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on January 29, 2026 and is also subject to receipt of all applicable regulatory approval of the stock exchange.

No finder's fees were paid on the transaction.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION

ANGKOR Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (ANK) and on OTCQB (ANKOF), and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia.

The Company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.

Its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometres in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometres, making the license area just over 4095 square kilometres. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as an oil and gas producing Nation.

Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in oil and gas production in Saskatchewan, Canada with measures of gas capture to reduce emissions with carbon capture activities. Those activities were a long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions.

CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email:- info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

TSX-V under ANK

OTCQB under ANKOF

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

