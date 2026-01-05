Hecla Announces 2026 Investor Day

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) will host an Investor Day in New York City on Monday, January 26, 2026. Presentations will be made by the Company's senior management, and topics will include strategy, finance, operations, exploration, sustainability and innovation.

There will be a live webcast of the presentation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on January 26, 2026. The URL link for the webcast is https://hecla-mining-company-2026-investor-day-webcast.open-exchange.net/. If you are unable to attend the live video webcast, an on-demand replay will be available within 24 hours of the presentation ending at the same link as the live webcast. The presentation will also be archived on our website http://www.hecla.com.

In celebration of the Company's 135th anniversary year, Hecla will ring the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Closing Bell® on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A video of Hecla's Closing Bell® ceremony will be available at www.nyse.com/bell on Monday, January 26. Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company is the oldest U.S.-based mining company listed on the NYSE.

"Achieving 135 years of mining operations is a reflection of Hecla's persistence in improving operational performance and our ability to work through challenging times. The transformational year of 2025 exemplified this resilience, positioning us as the premier silver company, while delivering disciplined capital allocation and meaningful debt reduction. We now have the brightest outlook in our history and are positioned to surface value for shareholders while remaining steadfastly committed to our silver-focused strategy. I thank the entire Hecla team, both past and present, and all our stakeholders who have helped us reach this milestone and build the foundation for accelerated value creation ahead," said Rob Krcmarov, President and CEO.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

