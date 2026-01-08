Banyan Gold Intersects Multiple High-Grade Mineralization Occurrences in Powerline and Airstrip Deposits, AurMac, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, January 8, 2026 - Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce it has intersected new high-grade domains and visible gold in the Powerline Deposit ("Powerline") and high-grade skarn mineralization in the Airstrip Deposit ("Airstrip"), at its AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada.

Selected highlights demonstrate extension of Powerline Mineralization southwest of the currently defined resource and confirm grade and continuity within and between Powerline and Airstrip deposits:

AX-25-773 - 1.90 g/t over 31.2m within 1.10 g/t Au over 66.6m, including high-grade of 3.79 g/t Au over 7.6m, and 0.95 g/t Au over 29.6m, with high-grade intervals of 3.64 g/t au over 6.7m and 4.37 g/t Au over 5.2m;

AX-25-764 - 1.37 g/t Au over 30.8m within 0.88 g/t Au over 55.3m, including 2.70 g/t Au over 6.0m;

AX-25-766 - 1.26 g/t Au over 22.8m within 0.73 g/t Au over 50.3m;

AX-25-769 - 0.66 g/t Au over 27.1m, including, a high-grade interval of 8.08 g/t Au over 1.4m;

AX-25-770 - 0.96 g/t au over 16.3m, within 0.56 g/t Au over 45.3m, with high-grade intervals of 1.22 g/t Au over 4.3m and 2.32 g/t Au over 2.3m; and,

AX-25-803 - 2.02 g/t Au over 16.3m within 1.64 g/t Au over 22.3m, including high-grade of 5.60 g/t Au over 4.4m (Note: assays pending from top 100m of hole)

"These results affirm the success of 2025 drilling to strategically target extensions of high-grade mineralized domains at Powerline and the down-dip extensions of the high-grade skarn-style mineralization Airstrip," said Tara Christie, Banyan President and CEO. "In addition, results continue to demonstrate that the roughly 400 m gap between the two deposits is mineralized. These results also highlight the exploration potential with the deposits remaining open to expansion in various directions, demonstrated by the 300m step-out on the southwestern edge. We continue to look forward to the flow of results through February."

Figure 1: Plan map of selected drillholes in this release. Section lines denoted in white, Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") conceptual pit wall in black, outline of indicated resource in yellow.

Continued drilling at Airstrip indicates potential to extend high-grade mineralization hosted in calc-silicate altered skarn horizons down-dip (Cal 1 and Cal 2; Figure 2). Mineralization in Airstrip is consistently hosted in skarn zones with intense silicification, quartz veining, and semi-massive pyrrhotite replacement-style mineralization (Figures 3-6). The high-grade mineralization intersected in AX-25-773 (Cal 1 - 1.10 g/t Au over 66.6m; Cal 2 - 0.95 g/t Au over 29.6m) highlights the continuity of high-grade mineralization and potential at depth for the Airstrip deposit to extend down-dip.

Figure 2: Cross-section 466850 in Airstrip. Intersections in AX-25-770 and AX-25-773 indicate high-grade mineralization in Cal 1 and Cal 2 horizons is open down dip at depth, potentially extending outside of the southern conceptual pit wall for Airstrip.

Figure 3: Mineralized skarn and quartz vein zones in AX-25-770. Skarn mineralization is associated with silicification, carbonate alteration and large white quartz veins.

Figure 4: Mineralized skarn interval in Airstrip hole AX-25-770. Intense pyrrhotite replacement/overprint in silicified calcareous schist from 214.9 to 216.4 is typical of Airstrip mineralization.

Figure 5: Mineralized skarn horizons in AX-25-773 from the Airstrip deposit. Calcareous schist host rock has intense silicification and pyrrhotite mineralization overprint associated with calc-silicate skarn style alteration. High-grade intervals from 192.6-193.2m, 193.2-194.1m, and 199.7-200.2m grade 16.8 g/t Au, 13.0 g/t Au, and 12.1 g/t Au respectively.

High-grade mineralization in discordant sheeted quartz veins in AX-25-803 in the core of Powerline reinforces continuity and confidence in the new mineralized domain model for the Aurmac deposit (Figure 6). High-grade visible gold mineralization is associated with intergrowths of Bi-sulphosalts and accessory arsenopyrite (Figures 7 and 8). High vein density in AX-25-803 (figure 7) is associated with higher-grade Au mineralization throughout Powerline.

Figure 6: Cross-section (A-B in Figure 1) showing off-angle hole AX-25-803 intersection two high-grade gold domains in central Powerline. These intersections reinforce the continuity of high-grade in the core of the Powerline deposit with potential for extension below the conceptual pit floor. Assays for the top of hole AX-25-803 are still pending.

Figure 7: Discordant sheeted quartz veins in muscovite schist and calcareous chlorite sericite schist from AX-25-803 in central Powerline. Visible gold hosted in the quartz veins is associated and intergrown with Bi-sulphosalts.

Figure 8: Visible gold in AX-25-803 associated with discordant sheeted-quartz veins and Bi-sulphosalts, ±arsenopyrite; top left at 101.3m, top right at 112.2m, bottom left and right at 114.2m.

High vein density and Bi-sulphosalts are associated with gold mineralization in southwest Powerline in AX-25-764 (Figure 9 and 10). Potential down-dip extensions of mineralized domains intersected in AX-25-764 remain open at depth as previous drilling did not extend deep enough to test these domains. Step out drilling in AX-25-769 and AX-25-772 intersected local high-grade gold mineralization associated with coarse Bi-Sb-Sulphosalts and large discordant quartz vein, warranting further exploration.

Figure 9: Cross-section 466100E in southwest Powerline (Figure 1). High-grade intersections in AX-25-764 have potential to extend mineralized domains outside of the conceptual pit. Step-out drillholes AX-25-769 and 772 indicate potential down-dip extensions of mineralized domains.

Figure 10: High density of mineralized discordant sheeted quartz veins in silicified Hyland Group schist in drill holesAX-25-764 from southwest Powerline.

Table 1: Significant diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Powerline in this release

Hole ID depth from (m) depth to (m) Au Interval (m) Au Interval (g/t) AX-25-764 29.0 70.2 41.2 0.28 including 60.2 61.1 0.9 1.50 and 93.6 96.3 2.7 0.67 and 119.4 120.0 0.6 0.36 and 124.1 125.1 1.0 0.72 and 153.0 157.0 4.0 0.52 and 164.5 165.9 1.4 0.76 and 188.0 197.5 9.5 0.33 including 196.5 197.5 1.0 1.48 and 214.5 269.8 55.3 0.88 including 220.4 221.1 0.7 4.17 and including 239.0 269.8 30.8 1.37 including 239.0 239.7 0.7 21.00 and including 252.6 258.6 6.0 2.70 including 257.2 258.6 1.4 6.38 and 290.8 300.8 10.0 0.34 and 320.0 320.9 0.9 0.62 AX-25-766* 26.3 79.0 52.7 0.32 and 101.2 105.7 4.5 0.38 and 120.0 140.1 20.1 0.30 including 125.5 126.6 1.1 1.29 and 149.1 153.1 4.0 0.56 including 151.8 153.1 1.3 1.39 and 159.7 160.4 0.7 0.34 and 179.6 229.9 50.3 0.73 including 195.1 217.9 22.8 1.26 including 203.8 204.5 0.7 10.30 and including 216.5 217.9 1.4 4.84 and 252.1 253.5 1.4 1.61 AX-25-767 36.5 38.0 1.5 0.33 and 72.1 175.1 103.0 0.34 including 82.5 84.0 1.5 2.57 and including 99.5 111.0 11.5 0.58 and including 130.5 137.6 7.1 0.95 and 195.3 196.3 1.0 2.30 AX-25-769 38.3 50.0 11.7 0.33 including 49.0 50.0 1.0 1.44 and 62.5 64.0 1.5 0.39 and 129.4 156.5 27.1 0.66 including 137.7 139.1 1.4 8.08 and 173.0 174.5 1.5 0.42 and 199.5 214.8 15.3 0.29 and 225.0 226.5 1.5 0.34 and 233.4 234.0 0.6 0.32 and 247.8 250.8 3.0 0.88 and 261.5 265.4 3.9 0.30 and 274.0 275.5 1.5 0.86 and 284.5 286.1 1.6 0.73 AX-25-770 96.5 103.3 6.8 0.32 including 102.4 103.3 0.9 1.24 and 106.4 107.3 0.9 0.32 and 109.8 110.6 0.8 0.56 and 114.8 116.8 2.0 0.42 and 141.6 186.9 45.3 0.56 including 145.6 161.9 16.3 0.96 including 149.1 153.4 4.3 1.22 and including 172.7 175.0 2.3 2.32 including 174.6 175.0 0.4 10.60 and 212.9 218.2 5.3 5.46 including 212.9 216.4 3.5 8.22 including 214.9 216.4 1.5 15.73 AX-25-772 39.5 47.5 8.0 0.29 and 54.4 55.2 0.8 0.81 and 97.7 98.2 0.5 0.49 and 113.6 115.0 1.4 0.34 and 119.1 121.3 2.2 0.33 and 131.6 144.4 12.8 0.50 including 143.0 143.9 0.9 4.42 and 162.6 164.1 1.5 0.62 and 190.0 191.4 1.4 0.32 and 209.6 210.2 0.6 0.30 and 222.2 223.0 0.8 0.33 and 273.0 274.2 1.2 0.41 and 298.5 330.5 32.0 0.28 including 321.5 321.8 0.3 5.36 AX-25-773* 56.3 127.5 71.2 0.22 and 143.9 210.5 66.6 1.10 including 179.3 210.5 31.2 1.91 and including 181.5 200.2 18.7 2.73 and including 192.6 200.2 7.6 3.79 and 236.9 266.5 29.6 0.95 including 237.8 244.5 6.7 3.64 and including 237.8 243.0 5.2 4.37 AX-25-803** 101.0 123.3 22.3 1.64 including 101.0 117.3 16.3 2.02 including 101.0 101.4 0.4 14.77 and including 112.9 117.3 4.4 5.60 including 115.6 116.3 0.7 13.20

Note: True widths are calculated to be approximately 90% of drilled interval.

*True width for AX-25-766 and AX-25-773 is calculated to be approximately 85% of drilled interval

**Only partial results received for AX-25-803 - True width is approximately 45% of drilled interval.

Table 2: Collar Locations for drillholes in this release

HOLE ID EASTING (m) NORTHING (m) ELEVATION (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip AX-25-764 466131 7082669 738 374.9 350 -55 AX-25-766 466704 7083771 759 270.0 0 -80 AX-25-767 466752 7083826 761 201.2 0 -60 AX-25-769 466099 7082398 746 326.4 0 -60 AX-25-770 466854 7083775 767 307.9 0 -60 AX-25-772 466106 7082199 747 335.3 0 -60 AX-25-773 466852 7083776 767 269.1 0 -75 AX-25-803 466746 7083283 776 220.0 120 -60

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ‎defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.‎ Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ‎ounces of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ‎Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43?101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(M Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (Moz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 27.7 0.69 0.611 Powerline 0.30 84.8 0.61 1.663 Total Combined Indicated MRE 0.30 112.5 0.63 2.274 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 10.1 0.75 0.245 Powerline 0.30 270.4 0.60 5.208 Total Combined Inferred MRE 0.30 280.6 0.60 5.453

Notes to Table 3:

The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ‎and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ‎Indicated Mineral Resource. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.[1] The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council.The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("k") ‎ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ‎Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43?101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

[1] The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.

