North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. Reports Positive Preliminary Soil-Gas Radon Survey Results at Blanchette and Bardy; Phase 2 Planned with Rapid Follow-Up Portable Bedrock Drilling Program

Vancouver, Jan. 08, 2026 - North America Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: IOR) (OTCQB: NIOMF) ("North American Niobium" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Phase 1 soil-gas radon survey completed by RadonEx on the Company's Blanchette and Bardy properties in Québec, located approximately 40 km northwest of the Municipality of La Tuque. Preliminary results are positive, with multiple anomalous zones ("radon hot spots") observed that are spatially associated with the REE mineral prospects Blanchette-1, Blanchette-2 and Bardy, and that may suggest additional target areas are consistent with extensions of REE-bearing pegmatitic granitic dykes.

Highlights

Multiple preliminary anomalous zones appear spatially associated with Blanchette-1, Blanchette-2 and Bardy REE prospects.

A preliminary WNW-ESE radon trend interpreted at Bardy is considered consistent with regional dyke orientations reported by Québec government geologists (MRNF SIGEOM database).

NIOB is integrating near-real-time radon targeting with a rapid follow-up backpack drilling program, enabling the Company to act quickly on newly identified anomalous areas.

NIOB plans a Phase 2 expansion of the radon soil gas survey in Q1 2026, increasing coverage to additional areas of the Blanchette, Bardy and Seigneurie properties (grid sizing and spacing under review).

Preliminary survey observations and interpretation

The Phase 1 soil-gas radon survey was completed by RadonEx from December 16-18, 2025 on the Company's Blanchette and Bardy properties, comprising one 250 m x 250 m grid at Bardy with 68 sampling points (anomalous responses defined as >0.19 pCi/m²/s) and two 200 m x 200 m grids at Blanchette with 72 sampling points (anomalous responses defined as >0.15 pCi/m²/s), each based on RadonEx thresholds. NIOB's preliminary interpretation is that several radon anomalies occur in proximity to known REE prospects on both properties, and that the distribution of these "hot spots" may suggest extensions of pegmatitic granitic dykes beyond currently mapped or prospected areas (Figures 1 and 2). The identification of pegmatitic dyke extensions is significant, as these units are known to locally host or control REE and niobium mineralization on the properties. At Bardy, the Company interprets a WNW-ESE trend in the anomalous pattern. The Company notes that local access features (including a road) may have influenced signal continuity in places; however, several anomalous responses were observed near the road corridor. A broader survey footprint and expanded coverage may help resolve the trend and potential southwest extension at Bardy.

The Company emphasizes that these results are preliminary and qualitative at this stage. Radon anomalies are being used as a targeting tool to help focus follow-up work, particularly in areas with overburden, and do not confirm mineralization.

Figure 1: Blanchette soil radon gas anomalies. The anomalous points provided by RadonEx indicate the hotspots (red points) designed to be backpack drill tested this Q1 2026. Phase 2 will include the extension of this grid survey.

Click here to view image

Figure 2: Bardy soil radon gas anomalies. Dashed black line is the interpreted WNW-ESE extension of the REE-bearing granitic pegmatite.

Click here to view image

Real-time targeting and rapid follow-up sampling program

To maximize its de-risking strategy, NIOB is pairing the radon survey's rapid turnaround (with data processed and reviewed on a daily basis) with the addition of an extra prospecting team to follow up anomalous zones soon after they are identified.

Figure 3: Radon Flux Monitor used on December 17th, 2025.

Click here to view image

This follow-up work will include a low impact non-hydraulic portable backpack drilling service. The method is designed to drill through 20m of overburden or more, where present, and recover approximately 2-3 m of bedrock core for geological logging and sampling. The team is expected to collect approximately 3-5 samples on average per day, depending on overburden conditions. Samples will be reviewed by a Quebec registered P.Geo prior to selecting the most prospective pegmatite or carbonatite samples for rush analysis.

NIOB believes that combining daily/near-daily radon targeting with rapid follow-up sampling can help the Company prioritize the most prospective areas for upcoming diamond drilling programs, rather than broadly sampling the entire property package.

Phase 2 plan

Based on the spatial association observed between preliminary radon anomalies and known prospects, and the interpreted WNW-ESE trend at Bardy, NIOB intends to advance to a Phase 2 radon survey expansion in Q1 2026, extending coverage to additional areas on the Blanchette and Bardy properties. Final grid design, including spacing, remains under discussion.

The planned backpack drilling and sampling activity is considered low-impact and is being conducted as a prospecting activity, the equipment doesn't involve hydraulic force, which does not require an ATI permit in Québec.

"By combining near-real-time radon targeting with low-impact, portable backpack drilling, we can rapidly recover bedrock core samples directly from the strongest radon 'hot spots' - focusing our work where anomalies occur instead of broadly sampling across the entire property," said Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer of North American Niobium. "Overburden is often under 10m for easy access; this method can drill 20m+ if needed. Similar bedrock/basal till-style approaches have been used successfully by other groups, including Kenorland, on a property-scale basis in Québec - this is one of the best ways to de-risk an exploration project and generate quality drill targets."

Figure 4: Drone aerial photograph of the Bardy REE prospect, illustrating multiple granitic pegmatite dykes ranging from approximately 1 to 3 m in width.

Click here to view image

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia's Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec's Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company's footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500

Vancouver, BC V6E 0B6

Canada

For further information, please contact:

Murray Nye, CEO

Email: info@northamericanniobium.com

Phone: +1 (647) 984-4204

CSE:NIOB

OTCQB: NIOMF

FSE:IOR

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects, anticipates or intends to occur in the future, or that otherwise reflect management's expectations or beliefs about future events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "opportunity," "strategy," "target," "forecast" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Properties and their mineral prospectivity; (ii) the Company's planned exploration, development and evaluation activities on the Properties; (iii) the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition, including the expansion of the Company's exploration portfolio, increased exposure to critical mineral targets, and the potential to enhance long-term shareholder value; and (iv) the potential for the Grenville Province to host significant rare earth element, niobium, nickel-copper or other critical mineral deposits. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions that required regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, that financing will be available on reasonable terms, and that exploration results will continue to support the prospectivity of the Properties.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of required regulatory approvals; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, business and political conditions; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, geological uncertainties, environmental risks and accidents; changes in government regulation or policy; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management's beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release