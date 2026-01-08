King Copper Discovery Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Jan. 08, 2026 - King Copper Discovery Corp. ("King Copper", or the "Company"; KCP-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQB, 3RI0-FSE) is proposing to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of 25 million units at a price of 60 cents per unit for gross proceeds of up to $15-million, with each unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.98 for two years.

All securities issued in connection with the financing will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities law. The expected closing date of the financing is January 15, 2026. Finders' fees may be payable on the transaction.

Proceeds from the financing are expected to be used for general working capital and for the ongoing assessment and evaluation of multiple copper exploration and development opportunities within South America. Closing of the financing is subject to various conditions precedent including, among other things, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On Behalf of the Company,

Jonathan Richards, Chief Executive Officer

Website: kingcopperdiscovery.com

Address: #1212 - 1030 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3M5.

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact +1 604 229 5208 or via info@kingcopperdiscovery.com.

Forward Looking Statement: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements, including completion of the proposed financing and the expected use of proceeds from the financing.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as legal, social, and economic conditions in Argentina and Peru, where the Company's mineral exploration properties are located. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.